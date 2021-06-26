THE REGULARS: Too many jobs, too few workers? There's a reason why

Child care did get significant attention during the past Iowa legislative session. Getting less attention, however, was the fact that early childhood and child care providers also face a labor shortage. If we were really serious about the workforce and ensuring children make the most of their talents, there would be a whole-of-society effort on this sector of the economy. We would encourage people to get into the field and ensure they had pay and benefits commensurate with the responsibility.

Another factor that was mentioned was business culture. One of the tri-state workforce presenters highlighted the owner of a fast food restaurant in their state. That employer said that he did not have significant challenges in retaining his employees. That may be due to rewarding his employees for meeting personal and business goals with items such as shoes or concert tickets that are valued by the individual employee.

In contrast, the New York Times published an analysis showing a personnel turnover rate averaging three percent a week at some Amazon warehouses. The company frequently posted job schedules the day before, making family life difficult. This is similar to what I have heard from some people employed locally. Employees were constantly tracked electronically, resulting in one being fired for having difficulty finding a job station within the warehouse without telling her where it was.