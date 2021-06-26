THE REGULARS: Too many jobs, too few workers? There's a reason why

Meeting the workforce needs of employers is often viewed through a local lens. The challenges facing employers are significantly broader than often discussed, and will require a more comprehensive approach than usually discussed.
State workforce leaders from the tri-state area recently met to highlight their challenges and how they are addressing them. They noted that each state presently has more jobs publicly posted than the number of unemployed residents. They also observed that unemployment rates are below what they were before the pandemic in some areas.
A few common reasons were cited for the worker shortage. The most common was that the federal supplemental unemployment compensation discouraged people from working. While a factor, it was also recognized to be a relatively small one. Recent data from Indeed.com shows that job search activity in Iowa and three other states ending unemployment compensation supplements early actually went down in the first week of June compared to a month earlier.
Hesitation on returning to the workplace was cited as a larger reason. Some of that hesitation is due to personal health concerns that remain due to the pandemic.
More significant to the hesitation on returning to the workforce is the shortage of early childhood education and child care availability. It can be incredibly complex to find affordable, accessible, and schedule-friendly services for young children.
Child care did get significant attention during the past Iowa legislative session. Getting less attention, however, was the fact that early childhood and child care providers also face a labor shortage. If we were really serious about the workforce and ensuring children make the most of their talents, there would be a whole-of-society effort on this sector of the economy. We would encourage people to get into the field and ensure they had pay and benefits commensurate with the responsibility.
Another factor that was mentioned was business culture. One of the tri-state workforce presenters highlighted the owner of a fast food restaurant in their state. That employer said that he did not have significant challenges in retaining his employees. That may be due to rewarding his employees for meeting personal and business goals with items such as shoes or concert tickets that are valued by the individual employee.
In contrast, the New York Times published an analysis showing a personnel turnover rate averaging three percent a week at some Amazon warehouses. The company frequently posted job schedules the day before, making family life difficult. This is similar to what I have heard from some people employed locally. Employees were constantly tracked electronically, resulting in one being fired for having difficulty finding a job station within the warehouse without telling her where it was.
A recent report called “Pulse of the American Worker Survey” indicated that roughly one out of four people would be seeking a different job once the pandemic ends. The two biggest reasons for that desire to change were a “better work-life balance,” and “better compensation.”
Corporate culture and lessons learned from the pandemic have undoubtedly caused many Americans to think about what they want for their lives. A telling result is that four million people quit their jobs in April alone.
There is a possibility that this problem will be with us for a while. The labor market analytics firm Emsi says that the United States will need to address a “long-term demographic drought” brought on by three factors. First, Baby Boomers are retiring at a significant rate. Second, the fertility rate is declining, with immigration failing to fill the gap. Finally, a labor participation rate that seems not to increase regardless of economic conditions.
The challenge of meeting workforce needs ultimately needs to address the mismatch between available population and workforce size. That will require difficult, informed, and deliberate policy development. That may be an even larger challenge.