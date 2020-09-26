THE REGULARS: Troubling critical race theory surfaces in education, government

“The President has a proven track record of standing for those whose voice has long been ignored and who have failed to benefit from all our country has to offer, and he intends to continue to support all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed,” Vought wrote.

“The divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the Federal government,” he concluded.

Our college-educated students are being sold a lie that capitalism is inherently evil and racist when, in fact, it has improved more lives and done less harm than any other form of economic policy. In my view, CRT promotes revolution by class warfare from within and in redistribution of wealth by force, and this is what we see in the rioters.

Your life is no more or less valued because of the color of your skin, but each is precious in God’s sight. Our rights come from God, not man, and thus cannot be taken away unless we allow it by acquiescing to an overreaching government.

Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

