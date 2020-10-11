THE REGULARS: Unions vital to defend rights of workers

Back in the 1960s and 70s most stores were closed on Sunday. That is what we used to call “Blue Laws.” Essentially, it was illegal to engage in commerce of any type on Sundays. That was the day of the week set aside for the observance of the Sabbath and family time.

When Illinois softened the Blue Laws, Kroger made the radical decision to open its stores on Sunday. The clerks were fine with the idea because it meant time and a half pay, but the union butchers told management to forget it. They refused to work on Sunday. So, Kroger struck a deal with the butcher’s union that would allow union clerks to perform minimal duties and work the meat counter on Sunday. They turned to the young sackers to fill the void and I was waiting in line. Before I could step behind the meat counter, I had to join the Retail Clerks Association. I gladly paid my dues because, suddenly, I was making nearly three times what I would be making as a sacker. All I was permitted to do was package cold cuts that had already been cut by a union butcher the day before. I walked out of there on Sunday afternoons with a fat paycheck, all my digits attached and a belly full of Kroger baloney.