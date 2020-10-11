THE REGULARS: Unions vital to defend rights of workers

My first “real” job, aside from many summers of mowing lawns, was at the age of 14 at a radio station in Taylorville, Illinois. I worked many weekends, sometimes 12 hours a day, and walked out with $20 in my pocket at the end of the day.
In the ensuring 50+ years of my work history, I have found myself in positions that would be generally classified as “management.” Despite that fact, I have never doubted the critical role unions play in a healthy economy and the strengthening of the middle class. In fact, during my working years, I have been a member of two different unions.
My grandfather Jack Stalets was a union coal miner. As a 14-year-old boy, he worked in the mines in Central Illinois. Grandpa was a proud member of the United Mine Workers. In fact, I still have his UMW payment book that records receipt of his monthly dues. On Christmas Eve, 1932, there was a horrible mine explosion in Mowequa, Illinois. That was the mine where Grandpa worked. The explosion killed 52 miners and Grandpa Jack was one of the first miners sent down the smoky shaft to search for survivors. Three years later the dangerous mine closed for good.
My exposure to unions came in the 1960s. As a high school kid in Nokomis, Illinois, I got a job as checker/sacker at the Kroger grocery store. Iowans are unfamiliar with Kroger but let me say this – they have the absolute best red cream soda anywhere on the planet!
Back in the 1960s and 70s most stores were closed on Sunday. That is what we used to call “Blue Laws.” Essentially, it was illegal to engage in commerce of any type on Sundays. That was the day of the week set aside for the observance of the Sabbath and family time.
When Illinois softened the Blue Laws, Kroger made the radical decision to open its stores on Sunday. The clerks were fine with the idea because it meant time and a half pay, but the union butchers told management to forget it. They refused to work on Sunday. So, Kroger struck a deal with the butcher’s union that would allow union clerks to perform minimal duties and work the meat counter on Sunday. They turned to the young sackers to fill the void and I was waiting in line. Before I could step behind the meat counter, I had to join the Retail Clerks Association. I gladly paid my dues because, suddenly, I was making nearly three times what I would be making as a sacker. All I was permitted to do was package cold cuts that had already been cut by a union butcher the day before. I walked out of there on Sunday afternoons with a fat paycheck, all my digits attached and a belly full of Kroger baloney.
In my Gateway days, I was thrilled to be asked to do a television commercial called “Mr. Potato Head.” However, before any of that could happen, I had to join the Screen Actors Guild. Gateway paid my dues for two years to SAG and I got a residual check every time the commercial aired on television, both in the U.S. and in Europe. Every penny I made from residuals was given to local charities. I still break out the Mr. Potato Head CD at our Nativity Church Choir Christmas parties, but, alas, most of my choir brothers and sisters have seen it ad nauseum.
Unions have a critical role to play in defending the rights of workers. I think of the brave union leaders like Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers, John L. Lewis and his crusade to bring safety to coal mines and Frances Perkins, the first female U.S. Secretary of Labor, who instituted some of the most stringent labor laws in our nation’s history. Laws that were long overdue.
Unions are a critical component of a strong national economy. Safe working conditions and living wages exist because of strong union representation. Recently, our attention has focused on flaws in the system, specifically the case involving the Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd. That officer had 18 citizen complaints lodged against him but in every instance, he found his way back to the street. I do not believe the defense of indefensible acts by anyone, union or not, is the way the system was intended. Perhaps it is time to review the rules.
Next week: Steve Warnstadt
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.
