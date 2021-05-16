THE REGULARS: Vaccine for all can end scourge of pandemic

The longer people are unvaccinated, the greater the opportunity for mutations. This virus is an adaptive enemy. The quicker it is stopped, the better for all of us.

During the last half of my 30 years of military service, I dealt extensively with preparing for disasters. Planning on how to address a pandemic was the most challenging problem I faced. While I failed to anticipate some things as it relates to this pandemic, the biggest surprise has been the reluctance of people to finish off this pandemic by getting a vaccine when it has been available. This is an all hands on deck moment affecting everyone.

Too many people have worked too hard for too long to allow this to continue. The health care providers and staff, front-line essential workers, and so many more put themselves at risk for months during this pandemic. We now have the opportunity to close this chapter and end this scourge. All it takes is a little jab and a 15 minute wait. Do it for yourself, your family, your community, and country. Do it for those who have put themselves at risk. Do it for those who passed away before they got the chance.

