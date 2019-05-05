The day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released, I was disappointed The Journal headline was not “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTUCTION” in bold letters. The reason I expected this is the president of the United States of America had been accused of being a traitor by former Obama administration officials with no evidence to support it. That is a big deal and the news that our president is not a traitor should have had appropriate front-page exoneration.
Attorney General William Barr was emphatic there was no collusion by the Trump campaign. He concluded the president did not obstruct justice.
The Democrats in Washington, D.C., had nothing but praise for the selection of Mueller as special counsel - that is, until he finished his report. Now, they won’t accept his results. Instead they are attacking the attorney general, who was just the messenger.
The American people have lived with 24/7 news reports of how despicable this president is, calling him a Russian agent, treasonous, a dictator and a law breaker. Most of this misinformation came from former Obama administration officials and Democrats who were eager to go on the mainstream media to spew their distaste of this president and make unproven accusations. This was a fabrication and a disgusting smear job.
As for questions about obstruction of justice in the wake of the Mueller report's release, my view is this: What most people do not understand is that the Mueller report is the prosecution’s case. If you think of yourself at trial and the jury only heard the prosecution’s case, not your defense, how would the prosecution paint you? Favorably? No. Would they include exculpatory information in the case? No. A prosecutor’s job is to lay out their case for why a person is guilty of a crime. That is what Mueller’s team did. Mueller had a prosecutor’s hat on which did not include providing exculpatory information he found throughout the investigation. This is a one-sided report without the benefit of the president’s defense team presenting their side of the story, which is every American’s right.
Here are 10 facts I believe validate Barr's conclusion that there was no obstruction:
1. The president allowed Don McGahn, his then-White House counsel, to testify for 30 hours.
2. The president told all staff at the White House to cooperate with the special counsel.
3. The president provided over a million documents for the special counsel.
4. The president did not use his executive privilege to redact embarrassing parts of the report.
5. The president did not fire Mueller.
6. The president did not fire Rod Rosenstein.
7. The president fired James Comey on the advice of Assistant Attorney General Rosenstein.
8. The president did not destroy subpoenaed documents.
9. The Mueller report was extensive: 19 attorneys, 40 FBI agents, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 interviews, over a million documents supplied by the president (USAtoday.com).
10. The president did not fire McGahn when he refused to fire Mueller, if that part of the Mueller report is even the truth. The president said he never told McGahn to fire Mueller.
I want an investigation of investigators who it appears abused their power against this president and his campaign team. Barr testified before Congress that he believes improper "spying" may have happened on the Trump campaign in 2016 under the prior administration, and he plans to investigate that further. This scandal may be the greatest in our country’s history.
Innocent until proven guilty is a pillar of our system of justice. This is not what happened here. It was an investigation in search of a crime. This has been an attempt to oust a duly elected president. That should scare every American.
Next week: Katie Colling
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.