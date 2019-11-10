THE REGULARS: Veterans deserve honesty and fulfillment of promises

* The disregard of veterans extends to those who run for public office. The last two veterans nominated for president had their service mocked. National convention delegates wore purple heart Band-Aids to denigrate one and the words "prefer people who weren’t captured" were used to denigrate the other. We “support our veterans,” as long as their views align with ours.

I don’t want to diminish the benefits that veterans receive nor the genuine spirit that motivates many people to go out of their way to honor veterans. But perhaps we could dispense with the bombast often delivered about veterans. If nothing else, veterans deserve honesty and fulfillment of promises, not hyperbole.

One last piece of testimony is to our more recent veterans. Anyone who has served in the last 20 years did so knowing that there was a high probability of deployment. They didn’t invent spurious excuses to avoid sacrifice. They stood up and embraced it. That is a tribute to this generation.

These service members had responsibilities that go far beyond what most people could experience in 20 years of civilian life. They come from across the racial and political spectrum of America. They swore an oath to defend an idea, not a person or a party. Perhaps we could honor veterans by making our communities, states and nation worthy of the sacrifices that they made.