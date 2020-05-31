THE REGULARS: Virus isolation produces e-book reading frenzy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am trying to make lemonade out of rotten corona lemons. Bev and I have been hunkered down since March 16. She ventures out for the occasional search for Clorox wipes or rubbing alcohol but, as for me, other than doctor appointments and walks around the neighborhood, I am stuck. That is not easy for someone who does not possess the virtue of patience.

In 1952 there was not much known about kids with attention issues, but I certainly exhibited all the symptoms. My former co-workers, family and friends would concur. Susie at Gateway – Dianne and Teresa at Mercy – and Jessica and Cara at the Siouxland Community Health Center. They would walk up to my desk, tell me to look them in the eye and then say “Focus, Jim. Focus." At church, Bev has been known to smack me on the leg and tell me to stop tapping my foot because I am shaking the pew. BFF Mark knows the signs. When my right foot starts to bounce, it is time to move.

I am making progress. With libraries closed, I purchased a Kindle and have been on a reading frenzy. I have trained myself to sit for an hour at a time as I devour e-books. Not sure that would have happened were it not for corona.

There are two books that have earned Jimbo’s highest recommendation. I do not read fiction. If it is not true, I am not interested. Here are my best corona reading options: