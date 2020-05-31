THE REGULARS: Virus isolation produces e-book reading frenzy

I am trying to make lemonade out of rotten corona lemons. Bev and I have been hunkered down since March 16. She ventures out for the occasional search for Clorox wipes or rubbing alcohol but, as for me, other than doctor appointments and walks around the neighborhood, I am stuck. That is not easy for someone who does not possess the virtue of patience.
In 1952 there was not much known about kids with attention issues, but I certainly exhibited all the symptoms. My former co-workers, family and friends would concur. Susie at Gateway – Dianne and Teresa at Mercy – and Jessica and Cara at the Siouxland Community Health Center. They would walk up to my desk, tell me to look them in the eye and then say “Focus, Jim. Focus." At church, Bev has been known to smack me on the leg and tell me to stop tapping my foot because I am shaking the pew. BFF Mark knows the signs. When my right foot starts to bounce, it is time to move.
I am making progress. With libraries closed, I purchased a Kindle and have been on a reading frenzy. I have trained myself to sit for an hour at a time as I devour e-books. Not sure that would have happened were it not for corona.
There are two books that have earned Jimbo’s highest recommendation. I do not read fiction. If it is not true, I am not interested. Here are my best corona reading options:
* First, "The Story of Sandra Day O’Connor" by Evan Thomas. Ms. O’Connor was the first woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court. She was nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and served as an associate justice until 2006. It was not a picnic for the Arizona Republican. Her all-male associates were not welcoming.
After graduating with a law degree from Stanford, which she entered at the age of 16, she could not find a job. Seems most law offices were not hiring women unless she wanted to be a secretary, so she took an entry-level job as a deputy district attorney in California.
In 1981, there was not even a women’s restroom in the judge’s work area. Justice O’Connor had that issue fixed in no time. Ideologically, she was hard to predict, a refreshing attribute for any judge. Justice O’Connor angered the conservatives when she cast the deciding vote that upheld affirmative action in university admissions. Then she drove the liberals crazy when she voted in 2000 to affirm the election of George W. Bush in the “hanging chad” issue from Florida. Sandra Day O’Connor paved a trail that has since seen three other women ascend to the highest court in the land. Impressive for someone who had a hard time landing that first job.
* Jimbo’s second recommendation is a little lighter in substance, but not heft. "Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask" is a 599-page tome from John Pessah. Woody Gottburg, Siouxland’s No. 1 newshound, would be proud of me. Woody is a Yankee nut. Much better than a Cub nut.
There is a St. Louis angle to this story. Yogi grew up on The Hill, an Italian neighborhood in St. Louis. His next-door neighbor was Joe Garagiola. Both were catchers. Both tried out with the Cardinals on the same day. Joe got a contract. Yogi played with an American Legion team. He was short, pudgy and did not look like an athlete. What the Cardinals failed to see and what the Yankees eventually saw was a 5’7” fireplug who had all the tools of a big leaguer.
Before his 19-year career with the Yankees ended, Yogi appeared in 18 All-Star games, won three MVP awards, won ten World Series rings and became one of the first professional athletes to supplement his major league salary with endorsements. Remember Yoo-Hoo chocolate drink? When Yogi endorsed it, sales set records.
Even as impressive is Yogi’s military history. Like many athletes, he left his team during his prime to join the service. Yogi was a gunner’s mate and participated in the D-Day landing at Normandy.
No story about Yogi Berra is complete without Yogi-isms. Here are some of the best:
- When you come to a fork in the road – take it.
- You can observe a lot by watching.
- About a St. Louis restaurant: No one goes there anymore because it is too crowded.
- Never answer an anonymous letter.
Yogi died in 2015 and the Yankees retired the number 8. Never enough Yogi.
Next week: Steve Warnstadt
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!