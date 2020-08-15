THE REGULARS: Virus provides families with education opportunity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives. Most relevant at this time is what it has done to the education of our children. What might seem a disaster for public education could be an incredible opportunity for families to reimagine the best options for their children. School choice puts parents in the driver’s seat, allowing them to design a plan for school that fits their specific child. We know that all children do not learn in the same way so “one size fits all” is often not the best solution.

As a result of COVID-19, parents were thrown into the fire of homeschooling in a moment’s notice and without any preparation. As a result, parents are now entertaining the idea that public school is not their only option. Somehow, they managed to weather the spring semester with their children at home.

School choice is growing in momentum. Parents who would have been scared to death to homeschool found out they were able to do it with some semblance of success. Today there are ample curricula options for parents to pick from, whether online teachers or traditional textbooks.

Jude Schwalbach, research associate and project coordinator for the Heritage Foundation, wrote a commentary in January 2019 on the “10 Reasons School Choice is Winning.” According to Schwalbach, those reasons are: