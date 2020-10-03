THE REGULARS: Voting is foundation of our democracy

Dozens of reasons are put forth for the low voter turnout across the land - everything from the quality of candidates, to general apathy, to an aversion to party politics, and a generalized view that one vote doesn’t matter. However, what is clear is that lack of participation in the electoral process has led to a mounting alienation and an increase in dark political conspiracies. To state it somewhat more bluntly, altogether too many people believe somehow everything is being rigged by one side or the other. Of course, such thinking only contributes to less and less participation in the electoral process.

Compounding all of this are the efforts in some states to limit voter participation by narrowing time frames for absentee balloting, closing polling places and limiting the hours of voting. Throw in the adverse effect of the cuts to the U.S. Postal Service on the eve of mail-in balloting, and it appears that we are limiting opportunities for people to vote rather than expanding those opportunities. By contrast, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deserves credit for acting where the state Legislature failed to, by taking action to allow convicted felons to vote once they have served their sentence in prison.