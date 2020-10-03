THE REGULARS: Voting is foundation of our democracy

Our national election is now only one month away. All the pundits talking and all the pollsters' predictions, the incessant ads and the bickering about absentee ballots will soon be behind us - something we can all look forward to with great appreciation The partisan divides have become extreme and disheartening. However, as the moment of truth approaches on election day, it is worth reflecting on what voting means in our great country.
Consider this quote from Thomas Jefferson: “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate” Or this statement from Franklin Roosevelt: “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could this is by not voting.” As the late civil rights leader John Lewis said: “The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy.”
The paradox of voting in America is manifested in the quotes just expressed. We as a country and a democracy cherish the right to vote, however we do not adequately exercise that right. For example, in the five presidential elections so far in this century, the highest voter turnout was 57% in 2008. In 2000, it was only 50.3%! It is more than disturbing that nationally over 40% of the eligible voters fail to vote in presidential elections. Iowa, by the way, fares much better with voter turnout in presidential elections averaging above the 70 per cent range, but there's still room for improvement.
Dozens of reasons are put forth for the low voter turnout across the land - everything from the quality of candidates, to general apathy, to an aversion to party politics, and a generalized view that one vote doesn’t matter. However, what is clear is that lack of participation in the electoral process has led to a mounting alienation and an increase in dark political conspiracies. To state it somewhat more bluntly, altogether too many people believe somehow everything is being rigged by one side or the other. Of course, such thinking only contributes to less and less participation in the electoral process.
Compounding all of this are the efforts in some states to limit voter participation by narrowing time frames for absentee balloting, closing polling places and limiting the hours of voting. Throw in the adverse effect of the cuts to the U.S. Postal Service on the eve of mail-in balloting, and it appears that we are limiting opportunities for people to vote rather than expanding those opportunities. By contrast, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds deserves credit for acting where the state Legislature failed to, by taking action to allow convicted felons to vote once they have served their sentence in prison.
So what can be done to allow our democratic values on voting to be put into practice? First, we need to educate ourselves, our children and grandchildren that every vote does make a difference. We need to do whatever is necessary to expand access to polling places, absentee balloting and credible information. We need to keep polling places open longer and we need to a declare a national holiday in order to allow more people time off to vote and encourage businesses who do not observe the holiday to allow a specific time off for employees to vote. Furthermore, we need to overcome obstacles that affect people with physical and mental disabilities when they endeavor to exercise their right to vote. Language barriers that prevent many Americans from understanding and exercising their right to vote need to be overcome. I am sure there are technological options that can be advanced to make voting easier for all.
I also think it is important to counter the distrust that has arisen about the voting process itself. All the allegations about voter fraud have only amounted to a handful of actual cases across the country. Mistrust only serves to deepen our divide and generate fear among potential legitimate voters.
As we enter the final stages of this year’s electoral process, let’s resolve to vote, and to help and encourage others to vote, and to thank all the state officials, county auditors and the countless volunteers who work the polls on election days in these difficult pandemic times.
Let me close with a quote from Susan B. Anthony on this 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to our Constitution: “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”
Next week: Jim Wharton
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!