Several items emerged over the past month that drew modest attention individually. Taken together, however, they appear to have more significance, especially in a season of family and reflection.
An insider attack killed an Afghan intelligence official and wounded an American general. Four special forces soldiers died in an improvised explosive device attack at the end of November. Last week, the American Mideastern naval commander died from a suspected suicide.
The Centers for Disease Control released reports toward the end of November showing overall life expectancy in America dropping for the second time in three years. This was due to significant increases in deaths by drug overdose and suicide, which is the 10th leading cause of death for the 10th year in a row.
A military family report showed that one in five children on Medicaid have parents in the military or are veterans. Analyses included in federal deregulation reports admit that the policies will increase premature deaths, medical costs and student debt. The federal government reported a 17 percent increase in the budget deficit over the previous year.
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd published an article in the U.S. Navy magazine Proceedings, questioning America's commitment to the international order “constructed by its predecessors over seven decades.” President Trump downplayed the murder of an American-based Saudi journalist in Turkey, emphasizing the importance of actual and potential weapons purchases by the Saudis.
In 1917, Theodore Roosevelt wrote, “the things that will destroy America are prosperity-at-any-price, peace-at-any-price, safety-first instead of duty-first, the love of soft living and the get-rich-quick theory of life.” A fundamental question raised by the items above is, what is it that we really value?
The conflict in Afghanistan has passed its 17th year, with little real commitment by the American people. Quick, can you name three Afghan cities or name the country’s president without looking it up? If ISIS is “defeated” in Syria, as the president indicated in one interview, will troops continue to engage in combat there? If it is important enough to commit the lives of service members and upend the lives of their families, shouldn't it be important enough to follow and push policy makers to address these issues?
We say that we value people in need in America over those overseas. However, an increasing number of Americans have problems that cause them to turn to drugs or self-destruction. Last year, more Americans died of drug overdose than reside in the city of Council Bluffs. Are we putting them first or just telling each other that we are on our own?
We have historically set ourselves to be beacon to the world. Is that still true, or do we really care, so long as other countries purchase our goods and services? Is there any point at which we won't sell ourselves or values? One of the things that people in eastern Europe believed during the Cold War was that the West, led by America, actually stood for values. Massive state-on-state warfare has diminished since the U.S. provided leadership after World War II, contributing the fastest, most comprehensive worldwide improvement of living conditions in history.
While the American economy has grown, federal revenue increased four-tenths of one percent last year. The sugar rush of tax cuts and increased spending provide short-term activity, but one that is financed by debt. Foisting this burden on our children and grandchildren while not investing in their future recalls the policy of the French King Louis XV, who said, “after me, the deluge.”
During this season, we may need to reflect a bit more as to where our treasure really is.
Next week: Charese Yanney
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College and a former Democratic state senator. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.