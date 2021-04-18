THE REGULARS: What to do with all the used wind blades, lithium batteries?

For years, I have observed wind turbines dotting the skyline of Iowa and, before that, in the '80's in California and Hawaii. At that time all I knew is that Parker Ranch on the big island of Hawaii was using the power to supply the ranch with electricity and selling the excess to the Hawaiian Power Company for more money then the company was charging per kilowatt.

Questions I asked myself was how long before the power companies would build turbines for themselves? How long do they last? How expensive are you they?

Most of you know I travel up and down the highways of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Over the years MidAmerican Energy Company's wind turbines have become more prevalent, especially in Iowa, which causes me to think about many aspects of them. For instance, how long do the blades last, what happens to them when their life time is over, what materials are they made from, and can they be repurposed?