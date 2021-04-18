THE REGULARS: What to do with all the used wind blades, lithium batteries?

For years, I have observed wind turbines dotting the skyline of Iowa and, before that, in the '80's in California and Hawaii. At that time all I knew is that Parker Ranch on the big island of Hawaii was using the power to supply the ranch with electricity and selling the excess to the Hawaiian Power Company for more money then the company was charging per kilowatt.
Questions I asked myself was how long before the power companies would build turbines for themselves? How long do they last? How expensive are you they?
Most of you know I travel up and down the highways of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Over the years MidAmerican Energy Company's wind turbines have become more prevalent, especially in Iowa, which causes me to think about many aspects of them. For instance, how long do the blades last, what happens to them when their life time is over, what materials are they made from, and can they be repurposed?
Currently, companies and countries are trying to figure out how to recycle them, as you know they are very large and long. Certainly, many of you have met them on a highway coming at you or you need to pass one, hopefully on a four-lane highway. Thousands are currently sitting in landfills, including Lake Mills, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. According to EcoWatch an Environmental News for a healthier planet and Life publication, approximately 8,000 blades in the United States and 308,000 in Europe will be coming down each year at least through 2024.
Companies and scientists are scrambling to come up with ways to combat the waste from the no longer useful blades. They are looking for ways to recycle and redesign the blades for the future. The turbines last about an average of 25 years, with proper maintenance, as you might guess, weather plays a large part in that equation.
In this same article, it was noted that a company from the state of Washington, Global Fiberglass Solutions, (GFS) is thought to be the first U.S. based company to commercially recycle fiberglass wind turbine blades. Due to the materials, the blades are difficult to cut. GFS grinds them up, then they are used for decking materials, pallets, and pipes. Others use a saw with diamond blades, neither last more then one turbine blade.
GE has announced their own recycling program, the on shore blades will be shredded and used to replace raw materials in cement manufacturing. According to Utility Dive, the production of cement accounts for approximately 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions. The hope being that by using the discarded blades for making cement a greener product will be produced.
Things are progressing on the concerns about electric car batteries as well. People have learned that it is very expensive to dispose of them and replace them. It is true that electric car engines are cleaner then combustion engines, however questions about the sustainability of lithium ion EV batteries exist. There are lithium batteries in billions of cellphones, laptops, tablets, and every other powered device.
According to Coltura, for a gas free America, the good news is, battery technology is advancing quickly, companies are investing an enormous amount of resources in the development of new battery technology glass, lithium metal, lithium sulfur, graphene and zinc air. It is thought that one or more of these technologies will arrive in about 10 years or so.
Overshadowing the electric car replacing the gasoline powered engines are concerns about the supply of the mineral cobalt contained in the batteries. To make a lithium battery, cobalt must be mined. Currently, the greatest majority of it is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Unfortunately, unethical practices are used through the use if child labor. They are rated as the third worst country for child labor practices. The US Department of Energy and many automakers are developing cobalt-free batteries.
The suppliers of the batteries as well as a coalition of car makers have committed to find and or mine cobalt in an ethical manner. Cobalt can be extracted in other countries safer. For example, Chile takes it from water in brine pools and brine deposits from the desert. The overriding concern is the extraction process can impact water supply negatively in the desert. Once again, new extraction technologies are in development, according to Coltura. Australia mines the lithium from the rocks as we do coal, and this raises issues of water usage, contamination of water sources, and sustainability of resources.
When I first started to do my research for this column, I did not expect to find much progress, if any, was being made for recycling for the entire turbine. I was pleasantly surprised that companies and scientists are working feverishly to redesign them and recycle or repurpose them. Also, I was glad to read that progress is being made with lithium batteries and materials in them. To me the minerals are still a concern, not only how they are mined; how are we going to replenish them?
Next week: Linda Holub
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.