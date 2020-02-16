THE REGULARS: 'Will you still need me ... when I'm 64?'

Sixty-four years ago a very special valentine arrived for Opal Sturgeon - me. Well, mama’s little valentine just turned the age that every baby boomer remembers from the famous Beatles song “Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I’m 64?”

I was 11 years old when that song was released (actually written by Paul McCartney several years earlier) as part of the Beatles' legendary Sgt. Pepper's album. I could not begin to imagine being that old back then.

Sixty-four is an age where you can no longer fool yourself - you’re getting old. Baby Boomers are great at age denial with cliches like “70 is the new 50.” Let’s face it, you’re in the fourth quarter of your life and the grim reaper has entered the stadium.

For those of us who are lucky enough to still be alive and in reasonable good health, 64 isn’t all that bad. In fact, studies show people 60 years and older are at the peak of the happiness curve while the late 40s are on the low end. Most of us have made peace with ourselves in some way and learned what we can control and what we can’t control.

Lately I’ve read quite a few books about the key to living a longer and healthier life. I’ve noticed many of the same themes, including: