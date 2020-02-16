THE REGULARS: 'Will you still need me ... when I'm 64?'

Sixty-four years ago a very special valentine arrived for Opal Sturgeon - me. Well, mama’s little valentine just turned the age that every baby boomer remembers from the famous Beatles song “Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I’m 64?”
I was 11 years old when that song was released (actually written by Paul McCartney several years earlier) as part of the Beatles' legendary Sgt. Pepper's album. I could not begin to imagine being that old back then.
Sixty-four is an age where you can no longer fool yourself - you’re getting old. Baby Boomers are great at age denial with cliches like “70 is the new 50.” Let’s face it, you’re in the fourth quarter of your life and the grim reaper has entered the stadium.
For those of us who are lucky enough to still be alive and in reasonable good health, 64 isn’t all that bad. In fact, studies show people 60 years and older are at the peak of the happiness curve while the late 40s are on the low end. Most of us have made peace with ourselves in some way and learned what we can control and what we can’t control.
Lately I’ve read quite a few books about the key to living a longer and healthier life. I’ve noticed many of the same themes, including:
1) You’ve got to move. I once heard a doctor describing the health problems of many of his elderly patients who lead sedentary lifestyles. He explained that many of these patients “just kind of rust to death.” Sitting on the couch all day watching idiot TV is a fast track to the grave. Study after study shows the beneficial effects of even moderate exercise to every vital organ. Additionally, people who exercise regularly are much less likely to not be depressed and it will do more than anything else to stave off dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
You don’t have to be a gym rat - just do something. My dad lived to 78 but was pretty healthy until he died of a brain aneurysm (he smoked until he was 50). Dad took a walk ever day, his pocket loaded with dog biscuits for all of his canine friends along the way.
You certainly don’t need to hire a personal “coach” or trainer to tell you what you already learned in high school gym class.
2) Maintain a healthy weight/eat a healthy diet. Let’s face it, you don’t see many morbidly obese people live to an old age. Obesity may be the number one health problem in our country for people of all ages. Our musculoskeletal and internal systems are not made to carry around all those additional pounds. I see so many obese people complain about back, knee and other joint problems when it's obvious the extra weight has to be a huge part of the problem.
As for diet, sugar is the enemy. Underlying America’s obesity epidemic is sugar and, even worse, cheap corn derivatives like high fructose syrup. This stuff is everywhere. Take a look at any convenience store - you are surrounded by stuff loaded with sugar and other processed garbage. A 16-ounce can of Coke has the equivalent of three tablespoons of sugar - imagine 64 ounces. Sugar is addictive and the food industry knows it. It’s directly related to countless health problems, most significantly diabetes. What’s worse is that it’s even in foods that are marketed as healthy. Take a look at the ingredients of any so-called “health food” bar. Cutting down on sugar and “bad” carbs is critical. We’ve also found out that mini-fasting or waiting 12 hours from your last meal of the night until breakfast can make a significant difference. We simply don’t need, and used to live without, all these ridiculous sugary snacks that only feed our sugar addiction.
3) Cherish friendships - get involved in social activities. Loneliness and isolation are close friends of the grim reaper. A few close friends and involvement with others are critical in maintaining mental and physical health. Many aging experts place this factor above all others.
4) Have a reason to get up in the morning. Shortly after former Congressman Berkley Bedell died at 98 years of age, I received the annual Christmas newsletter from Berk and his family. Sent before he passed away. Berk was involved in more activities in 2019 before his death than anyone half his age. Satchel Paige once famously said, “Age is a question of mind over matter - if you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”
5) Enjoy life - de-stress. Get outside, get enough sleep, enjoy music, do things with friends - many now have time to come out and play.
I hope these insights are helpful. As the song says, "Yours sincerely, wasting away."
Next week: Linda Holub
A Sioux City resident and local attorney, Al Sturgeon is a former Democratic state representative and senator. He is the father of six children.