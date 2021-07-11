THE REGULARS: 'Wokeness' takes away freedoms, weakens America

Wokeness in America has gone wild! Our exceptional founding fathers were much more scholarly, courageous and selfless than our current leaders in government today. They would roll over in their graves to see what America has become – emotionally infantile – easily triggered.
Wokeness wreaks of weakness and our enemies see it that way. This country was built upon courage, boldness, grit, entrepreneurialism and an independent spirit.
Weakening of America began when one political class found success dividing people into identity groups which was furthered by the multicultural movement. This took the place of the principle of assimilation into American culture by learning the language and believing and abiding by its foundational principles. This morphed into political correctness, cancel culture, virtue-signaling and wokeness.
Woke entered our lexicon in 1972 to refer to active attentiveness to race issues, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. We are currently facing a new racism, “white-ness." Woke culture seems to think their racial issue is morally superior over racism toward white people. They give no credence to the huge advancements toward equality that this nation has achieved which no other nation has accomplished.
Wokeness has infiltrated every institution in this country taking away our free speech, freedom to worship, and freedom to assemble under the guise of racial equity but, it is a tactic to create class warfare and keep it at a fevered pitch. Class conflict is the quickest way to create a revolution against what has worked beautifully for America for over 245 years, capitalism.
Christopher Rufo, founder and director of Battlefront, a public policy research center, explains, “An equity-based form of government would mean the end not only of private property, but also of individual rights, equality under the law, federalism, and freedom of speech.” In effect, it would mean a totalitarian government.
Wokeness effectively tears down any semblance of our true history and revises it according to the current progressive ideology. Only then can they transform America. A major hurdle in this quest is canceling any reminder of our Judeo-Christian foundation as outlined in the U. S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.
ANTIFA’s purpose for destroying statues of past heroes was to erase our history. If you don’t know your history, you will believe anything, including that America is a systemically racist country. People aren’t streaming to get out of America because it is an unjust country.
We are seeing a ruling class emerge from this woke culture. This class warfare has its intended effect, silencing those who don’t agree that America is systemically racist. Soon dissent will be met with prosecution by law enforcement agencies at all levels.
It has been said that who controls the narrative controls the masses. We are there now. We are teaching our children to hate each other based on their skin color, which is God-given, with this Critical Race Theory or diversity training. This is child abuse. The Bible says in Jeremiah 17:9, “the heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?” Feelings are fickle and mutable. Our culture elevates feelings over reality.
Our schools have become social experiments focusing on social justice and equity (forced equal outcomes) instead of reading, writing, history and arithmetic which has a greater path to success as an adult. How is math and the English language racist? That’s the latest claim.
George Will’s recent column’s title said “Attacking ‘merit’ in the name of ‘equity’ is a prescription for mediocrity.” Mediocre results exist in our failing schools. Unequal outcomes exist in a free country which allows individuals to put in the effort they choose to move forward and overcome obstacles.
Dr. Carol Swain, former professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt and Princeton, a black woman, has spoken against Critical Race Theory as unconstitutional and a violation of the Civil Rights Act.
In her article, “What I can teach you about racism” Swain says, “I knew if I diligently pursued my ambitions, I could leave the poverty of my early years, with all its abuse and depression, behind me.” She explained the life-sapping, negative messages of unconscious racism, reparations and microaggressions “is pushing untold numbers of young blacks into a dead end of self-pity and despair…instead of seizing the amazing opportunities America offers them.”
We need to reclaim the language and our history. Reclaim America’s grandest principles: all people are created equal, our rights are God-given and we have the freedoms codified in the Bill of Rights. That is the path to greatness.
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is the past co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.