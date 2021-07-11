THE REGULARS: 'Wokeness' takes away freedoms, weakens America

Christopher Rufo, founder and director of Battlefront, a public policy research center, explains, “An equity-based form of government would mean the end not only of private property, but also of individual rights, equality under the law, federalism, and freedom of speech.” In effect, it would mean a totalitarian government.

Wokeness effectively tears down any semblance of our true history and revises it according to the current progressive ideology. Only then can they transform America. A major hurdle in this quest is canceling any reminder of our Judeo-Christian foundation as outlined in the U. S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.

ANTIFA’s purpose for destroying statues of past heroes was to erase our history. If you don’t know your history, you will believe anything, including that America is a systemically racist country. People aren’t streaming to get out of America because it is an unjust country.

We are seeing a ruling class emerge from this woke culture. This class warfare has its intended effect, silencing those who don’t agree that America is systemically racist. Soon dissent will be met with prosecution by law enforcement agencies at all levels.