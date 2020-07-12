THE REGULARS: Words of Faulkner resonate within issues of today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The past is not dead, in fact, it is not even past.” This quote from the great American novelist William Faulkner is most relevant in today’s world. Reflecting upon those words, the two subjects of this column came to mind.

First, as I write this, the owner of the Washington Redskins NFL team is finally, after decades of resistance, reviewing the possibility of changing the team’s name. Hearing that brings back the memory of my dear friend, the late Frank LaMere. Frank was a warrior for justice for Native Americans in our community and throughout the United States. He fought many battles to save Native American children from the ravages of an unjust child welfare system and founded the annual March to Save Our Children. He also won the battle of Whiteclay, Nebraska, when the state finally banned beer sales at Whiteclay on the border of the Pine Ridge reservation. He also advocated for Native people who were homeless and victims of police misconduct. Frank led the effort years ago to change the name of the Morningside Chiefs to the Morningside Mustangs. That change was a significant undertaking and something this community should be proud of as an action of respect toward Native peoples.

However, one victory eluded Frank and that was dropping the Redskins as a team name. Now that battle will hopefully be won.