THE REGULARS: Words of Faulkner resonate within issues of today

"The past is not dead, in fact, it is not even past.” This quote from the great American novelist William Faulkner is most relevant in today’s world. Reflecting upon those words, the two subjects of this column came to mind.
First, as I write this, the owner of the Washington Redskins NFL team is finally, after decades of resistance, reviewing the possibility of changing the team’s name. Hearing that brings back the memory of my dear friend, the late Frank LaMere. Frank was a warrior for justice for Native Americans in our community and throughout the United States. He fought many battles to save Native American children from the ravages of an unjust child welfare system and founded the annual March to Save Our Children. He also won the battle of Whiteclay, Nebraska, when the state finally banned beer sales at Whiteclay on the border of the Pine Ridge reservation. He also advocated for Native people who were homeless and victims of police misconduct. Frank led the effort years ago to change the name of the Morningside Chiefs to the Morningside Mustangs. That change was a significant undertaking and something this community should be proud of as an action of respect toward Native peoples.
However, one victory eluded Frank and that was dropping the Redskins as a team name. Now that battle will hopefully be won.
On many occasions when I traveled to Washington, D.C., with Frank, he would strike up conversations with strangers and educate them on the value of changing the sports team names and logos. Usually he convinced anyone he spoke with and they began to understand the realities of racism, and they also came to realize the respect and empathy that such changes showed toward Native Americans. Native people in this land suffered near genocide and have endured centuries of historic trauma. Understanding and empathy are the beginnings of change and Frank understood that and gently and with humor helped people to do the right thing. Knowledge of the past which is never in the past makes us all better people. Thank you, Frank, and may you rest in peace.
The second subject relates to a visit to Sioux City by former Senator Bill Bradley when he was seeking the nomination for president 20 years ago. At a campaign rally, he said that his grandfather had always taught him that what made America great was that we were a free people who cared about one another. That thought has always stayed in my mind and my heart as the essence of this great country. Two decades later (the past is not the past), we need to ask ourselves what has happened to us as a people of the greatest country on Earth.
We are divided on multiple levels. It is not just the partisan political animosity which is manifested every day. It is much deeper than that and goes to the soul of our values. Some of us cherish freedom without compassion for our fellow citizens and others cherish compassion without fully respecting freedom. We so much need both. The fact that we have made wearing a mask to stop the spread of a dreadful pandemic a political issue is a symptom of our tragic dilemma. Furthermore, as the richest country in the world, we and many of the leaders we elect have chosen austerity despite our blessing of wealth. The result is underfunded education, public health and infrastructure. We are reaping what we have sown.
All of us must strive to overcome our differences, embrace diversity and return to what has made this country great. We must stop blaming our leaders and look in our own hearts and ask what each of us must do to reclaim the American way. We are still a country of the people, by the people and for the people. As a people, we need to accept our responsibilities and live accordingly. Simple stuff: be free, be kind.
If we fail to change, America will meet the same fate that the great historian Arnold Toynbee pointed out: “19 of 21 civilizations died from within and not from conquest, decaying slowly in quiet and the dark when no one was aware." China and Russia watch from a distance as we slowly relinquish our role in the world. They will take full advantage of our unraveling as a nation.
However, let me end on a note of optimism with another quote from William Faulkner: “I believe that man will not merely endure, he will prevail."
Next week: Jim Wharton
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.
