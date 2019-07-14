The Iowa Department of Transportation was able to reopen all of Interstate 29 in the state on June 19 after repairs were made for the second time due to flooding. In some areas, unfortunately, damage from the second flood in June was worse than the first one in March. Some highways in the state are still under repair while reconstruction on others hasn't begun yet. Hopefully, all repairs and reconstruction will be done by the end of August.
Traveling south on Interstate 29 to Omaha and beyond, commuters still see water in fields and ditches. As one approaches the community of Honey Creek on the east side of I-29 north of Omaha, water still surrounds homes from flooding in June. The only way for residents to leave their home and property is by watercraft. Driving from Honey Creek to the border with Missouri, one sees the heartbreaking destruction facing private citizens, counties and the state.
On Tuesday, members of the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission viewed firsthand for the second time the repairs everyone has had to deal with in order to return to normal. In May, commission members saw the first round of repairs being done after water receded following flooding in March.
Two days after highways were opened in June, another flood worse than the one in March occurred. Highways running east to west seem to be more severely damaged. Hopefully, the repairs on those will be completed by August. It is unreal the destruction caused to highways by the force of water, such as large chunks of concrete torn apart.
The Army Corps of Engineers is working feverishly along with contractors to get its repairs completed before winter. The Corps has prioritized its levees that affect Interstate 29 as most important; any breached levees along the corridor are being repaired. Any levees not owned by and under purview of the Corps are the responsibility of those owners. FEMA funds are available; owners need to apply for help sooner rather than later.
As we traveled to the Missouri border, our van of IDOT commissioners, state and district engineers and IDOT Director Mark Lowe stopped to get out and view the devastation. Standing in the middle of the highway where work has not begun was eerie, nothing was heard other than the sounds of Mother Nature and all we could see was brush, broken concrete and several species of birds. It was like standing in the middle of an old Western movie scene.
Iowa and Nebraska Transportation Departments, the Army Corps of Engineers and Governors Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska have been working closely together during the recovery period and will continue to do so until all work is completed. On our Tuesday tour of highways, we met and discussed repair work with our counterparts in Nebraska, including the state's Department of Transportation director, Kyle Schneweis.
The two states share the goal of finding better solutions for prevention of another devastating flood.
For example, rather than repair a levee breached near Highway 2 in southern Iowa, engineers and hydrologists felt it was better to build a new one that allowed a wider flow of the river, trying to avoid a pinch point. Also, repairs to roads are being made with materials that will protect scouring from occurring under shoulders. For instance, Iowa is using a matting material along the shoulders where scouring from the current damaged shoulders underneath make them unsafe. To prevent that from happening again, it was installed after the first flood, and it worked. Unfortunately, along 680 the work had not been completed before the second flood, so repairs are still being made there.
Communication and working in harmony are so important to resolving flood issues affecting both Iowa and Nebraska.
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.