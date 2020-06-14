THOMAS: Who are you going to call if threatened Minneapolis?

How would such a "model" work? Will these new personnel have the power to arrest suspects? Will they be allowed to shoot back if fired upon? If suspects flee, can they be chased and tackled? Suppose they resist arrest? Will this new authority permit force to subdue them?

How many people will want to join such a force? It is difficult enough to recruit police officers given the increasing number of restraints on them. That everyone seems to be "armed" with cellphones capable of making videos that might be edited and used to intimidate officers also doesn't help.

Perhaps Bender should spend time in Chicago where last weekend 18 people were gunned down in 24 hours, or Brooklyn, where seven people were shot within 10 minutes in three separate incidents. Living in a mostly white city within a mostly white state appears to have blinded her to the people (African Americans) who are most victimized by crime.

According to FBI crime statistics, in 2018, 2,925 African Americans were murdered in the U.S., 2,600 of the murderers were African American. Given these figures, it would appear that the problem goes deeper than racism and that dismantling the police - something that is now being considered by Democratic mayors in several other cities - invites more crime.