THURSDAY TOPIC: Iowans don't need remote work harassment on top of virus

Even good samaritans are not safe from the taxman. When tens of thousands of out-of-state health care workers put themselves at risk by volunteering to travel to New York City, answering its pleas for aid during the pandemic, they thought they were doing a good deed. But New York has made clear that it will move aggressively to tax the tax income of these volunteers, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo claiming that the state was “not in a position to provide any subsidies right now.”

Such actions are unfortunately unsurprising given New York’s status as a high-tax state that is known for rigidly pursuing every tax dollar from people who do work in the state. An analysis of what kinds of taxes that some of these health care emergency workers may face when doing remote work in New York found that a registered nurse may see a $750 tax increase and an ER doctor could face as much as a $1,200 tax hike. Though New York is just one state aggressively pursuing remote workers’ tax revenues, the increased burden other states’ taxpayers can face from being subjected to its tax regime shows the danger of failing to rein in similarly aggressive states.