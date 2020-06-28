TIM KACENA: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

Earlier this year voters passed a $50 million bond issue to build a new law enforcement center. It is my belief that this is the perfect opportunity to bring mental health and addiction services needed by 85% of those who are arrested to those individuals.

I believe we need to leverage state and federal dollars to supplement our tax dollars to develop the policies that actually rip off the Band-Aids and treat the wounds that keep festering again and again, much like the Houston model.

Having worked in public safety most of my life, I understand the importance of having the available personnel and equipment necessary to help those experiencing an emergency. I have worked hard at the state level to recognize the important roles they play and have pushed programs that will help recruit and retain those brave men and women who unselfishly volunteer for the good of community.

In order to have strong public safety we need to concentrate on infrastructure so those responding to emergencies have passable roads and safe bridges to get there. I took the opportunity to drive the back roads of our county and understand the need for our rural neighbors to have safe access to hard-surface roads.