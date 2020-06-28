TIM KACENA: Here's why you should vote for me for Woodbury County supervisor

In these unprecedented times, proven leadership is needed. As a candidate for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors I will bring a lifetime of service to the table to help guide our county.
While the pandemic is a challenge, we all must do our part to stop the spread of this virus that is very dangerous to the most vulnerable citizens. It is very important we all realize that this virus still does not have a vaccine, and therapeutic remedies for treatment are still being discovered on a daily basis. Until we discover a way to confine this disease it is up to each individual to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and your loved ones.
A pandemic is something that was not on our plates nine months ago, but it did not make the challenges of providing good governmental services any less important. As a veteran, I understand the love of country and security. As a legislator, I know the challenges that local governments face every day. As a thirty-three year firefighter, I have witnessed the challenges that citizens face every day. As a CASA volunteer, I have witnessed the challenges that families struggle through in the court system and DHS trying to keep their families together. As a community volunteer, I have witnessed the unprecedented good that our county boards and volunteer boards from across the area do to make our community better for all of those in need.
I am running to fill the vacancy on the county board created earlier this year not because of love of politics, but for the common good and what I believe should be the priorities that ensures that we as a community understand society's first priority must be to humanity.
Earlier this year voters passed a $50 million bond issue to build a new law enforcement center. It is my belief that this is the perfect opportunity to bring mental health and addiction services needed by 85% of those who are arrested to those individuals.
I believe we need to leverage state and federal dollars to supplement our tax dollars to develop the policies that actually rip off the Band-Aids and treat the wounds that keep festering again and again, much like the Houston model.
Having worked in public safety most of my life, I understand the importance of having the available personnel and equipment necessary to help those experiencing an emergency. I have worked hard at the state level to recognize the important roles they play and have pushed programs that will help recruit and retain those brave men and women who unselfishly volunteer for the good of community.
In order to have strong public safety we need to concentrate on infrastructure so those responding to emergencies have passable roads and safe bridges to get there. I took the opportunity to drive the back roads of our county and understand the need for our rural neighbors to have safe access to hard-surface roads.
One of the greatest challenges we have is how to deal with the mental health crisis we face in America. Mental health is in many cases a lifelong challenge. It is my belief that we need to do more at a much younger age than what we are currently providing. Adverse childhood effects can cripple a child throughout their lives and lead to becoming a dysfunctional adult who we then have to deal with in a correctional setting many years later. We need to support our children when they are young through a strong mental health system.
Unfortunately, politics will always be part of our life, but our political views should not keep us from working together to meet our community’s unique needs for all those in the county.
I am offering my lifetime of experience to the voters because I believe I have the knowledge to bring common sense and good judgement to the people I serve and I ask for your vote on or before July 7.
Tim Kacena of Sioux City is a Democratic candidate for Woodbury County supervisor in the July 7 election.
