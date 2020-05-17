To the class of 2020: You got a lesson school doesn't teach

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When I graduated more than 40 years ago, there was a ceremony, a cake, a lot of hugs and several speeches. I gave one of them but, for the life of me, I don’t remember what I said.

Graduation has a way of doing that – blurring as the years go by. The reason, of course, is other events, moments and celebrations push it back, so it becomes like one of those photographs you’ve kept in an album for years – slightly out-of-focus, poorly staged and fading.

For the class of 2020, this is not my way of saying graduation is no big deal.

It is a big deal.

It represents a passage from one time of life (that seemed like its end would never come) to another. It says you faced a challenge and succeeded.

But your graduation – which will be remembered by all of us – represents a different reality. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, you were denied those fun end-of-school markers. You didn’t get to have that parade of hugs from friends and family. You didn’t get to hear your classmates cheer when you walked across the stage.

You got something more.

You got a defining moment early on in life. You confronted it, adapted and realized it could signal a change in all of us.