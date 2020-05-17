To the class of 2020: You got a lesson school doesn't teach

When I graduated more than 40 years ago, there was a ceremony, a cake, a lot of hugs and several speeches. I gave one of them but, for the life of me, I don’t remember what I said.
Graduation has a way of doing that – blurring as the years go by. The reason, of course, is other events, moments and celebrations push it back, so it becomes like one of those photographs you’ve kept in an album for years – slightly out-of-focus, poorly staged and fading.
For the class of 2020, this is not my way of saying graduation is no big deal.
It is a big deal.
It represents a passage from one time of life (that seemed like its end would never come) to another. It says you faced a challenge and succeeded.
But your graduation – which will be remembered by all of us – represents a different reality. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, you were denied those fun end-of-school markers. You didn’t get to have that parade of hugs from friends and family. You didn’t get to hear your classmates cheer when you walked across the stage.
You got something more.
You got a defining moment early on in life. You confronted it, adapted and realized it could signal a change in all of us.
Many of your parents and grandparents, teachers and administrators haven’t seen something like this in their lifetimes and they’re more than twice your age. They’re trying to deal with it from a different vantage point. And you’re teaching them that it’s going to be OK.
For you, that kind of life lesson will bear fruit in years to come. You’ll be better equipped to deal with what the world throws at you – maybe even more than they have been.
You’re also much wiser than we ever imagined.
I graduated in a time when our world was much smaller. The idea of traveling to Minneapolis was a big deal for me. Now, thanks to the internet, it’s possible to have friends in other cities or other countries. You have the ability to know so much more and you’re not afraid of what that could be.
You’re also more daring.
I marvel at young people who think nothing of going somewhere on a whim. When I was your age, we thought those kinds of adventures came only after you worked, planned and saved. We let the carrot dangle at the end of a stick. Now, when we’re unable to go on those adventures, I wish I had been more spontaneous, more eager to drop everything and go.
You’ve also learned that a hardship can translate into opportunity.
Excessive family time? You’ll realize how meaningful it was when you’re on your own or away at school. Now that my parents are gone, I think about the time I should have spent with them. You have that time.
Staying at home? You’re teaching yourselves how to be happy with what you’ve got.
Boredom? It’s encouraging you to prioritize and pursue what really matters.
Lessons like these probably didn’t come from an online class, but they’ll resonate, particularly when you’re in positions of authority.
You’ll be better equipped to make informed decisions about all manners of life because, for this unknown period of time in 2020, you were jolted into a different reality – one that requires resilience and determination.
Build on what you’ve experienced, move ahead and know we’ve got the utmost faith that you’re going to face a bright future – one you had a hand in shaping.
While you may have met your school’s requirements for graduation, your education is not done.
As we discovered this year, learning never stops.
Congratulations.
