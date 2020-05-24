TODD WIECK: Here's why you should vote for me in Woodbury County sheriff primary

I am a 1983 graduate of Sioux City East High School. I graduated from Western Iowa Tech Community College with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Computer Programming and am a 1989 graduate of Wayne State College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management.
I started my career with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office in 1990 as a correctional officer and in 1991 I was promoted to jail corporal. I was hired as a deputy sheriff in 1995 and attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in the fall of 1995 where I was voted the 147th Basic Class Vice President.
I have worked patrol, investigations, crime prevention, school resource, protection order enforcement, taught DARE, and was a member of the SWAT Team. I have been a state-certified instructor in basic firearms, tactical/combat handgun, patrol rifle, scope-sighted rifle, active shooter response, chemical munitions, Simunitions, less lethal, and force on force.
I was promoted to sergeant in 2004 by Sheriff Dave Amick and supervised the Investigations & Identification Division. In 2005, Sheriff Glenn Parrett assigned me to patrol sergeant until being moved back to Investigations in 2010. Under Sheriff Parrett, I was promoted to assistant chief deputy in 2012 where I was assigned to administrate the Support Services Division. In January of 2013, Sheriff Dave Drew promoted me to major where I have administrated every division of the sheriff’s office and managed the budget.
I have 30 years of service, dedication and commitment to the public as a member of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office. I have made a career of protecting and serving the citizens of Woodbury County. I have also built positive relationships with county and city offices, which is imperative in continuing the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. I have received endorsements from former Sheriffs Amick and Parrett, and from Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg. Sheriffs Amick, Parrett and Drew promoted me through civil service and appointed ranks at the sheriff’s office because they recognized my abilities to lead and manage.
Managing a sheriff’s office in a county the size of Woodbury is very demanding. The position requires a solid knowledge base at the onset. I have the skill set to be sheriff and to provide everything needed to protect and serve the citizens of Woodbury County on day one.
Woodbury County is currently in the process of building a new $50.3 million Law Enforcement Justice Center. I have been a part of this project since its inception and will see it through to completion. This project requires oversight and involvement by someone with experience and knowledge in the operation of a jail as well as the sheriff’s office.
I have a plan to create a Professional Standards Office at no additional cost to oversee vitally important training, education, policy and procedure. Better trained personnel equate to better service to the public and less liability to the taxpayer.
As a major working with Sheriff Drew, we have been a progressive law enforcement agency. We were the first in Iowa to put body cameras on all of our personnel. We started in-service, online training and policy to reduce costs and liability. We implemented a fleet fuel and maintenance system that cut vehicle operation and maintenance costs. These are examples of how we have kept costs down and come in under budget every year I have managed the budget.
Finally, I am keenly aware that I work with a team of people that makes our sheriff’s office a great law enforcement agency. I expect input from members of my office; they are in the field and know where the office can do better. Together, we can make a difference.
I would be honored to have your vote on June 2.
Todd Wieck is a candidate for Woodbury County sheriff in the June 2 Republican primary.
