TODD WIECK: Here's why you should vote for me in Woodbury County sheriff primary

I have 30 years of service, dedication and commitment to the public as a member of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office. I have made a career of protecting and serving the citizens of Woodbury County. I have also built positive relationships with county and city offices, which is imperative in continuing the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. I have received endorsements from former Sheriffs Amick and Parrett, and from Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg. Sheriffs Amick, Parrett and Drew promoted me through civil service and appointed ranks at the sheriff’s office because they recognized my abilities to lead and manage.

Managing a sheriff’s office in a county the size of Woodbury is very demanding. The position requires a solid knowledge base at the onset. I have the skill set to be sheriff and to provide everything needed to protect and serve the citizens of Woodbury County on day one.

Woodbury County is currently in the process of building a new $50.3 million Law Enforcement Justice Center. I have been a part of this project since its inception and will see it through to completion. This project requires oversight and involvement by someone with experience and knowledge in the operation of a jail as well as the sheriff’s office.