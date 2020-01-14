TUESDAY TOPIC: Be aware of what your city is doing with your tax dollars

In case you haven’t heard, Iowa City is proposing a 24-cent increase per $1,000 assessed in the emergency fund portion of their property tax levy in order to fight climate change.

Iowa City intends to use this nearly $1 million in new revenue for reducing carbon emissions by offering incentives to property owners, planting trees, and providing educational programs. If you subscribe to the idea that there is, indeed, a climate crisis, then this likely sounds good on the surface; however, even those worried about carbon emissions should be concerned.

When Iowa City mentions incentivizing property owners, what does this mean? While details are yet to be seen, it likely means offering property tax dollars to people who make what the city deems to be environmentally-friendly improvements to their property. Programs like this usually cover a portion of the cost of the improvement. Does this help people struggling to afford to stay in their homes amid rising stacks of bills? No, because these individuals don’t have the capital to invest additional dollars into their properties, even if those investments are subsidized. Instead, these individuals are forced to pay this additional tax for something they may not support and cannot afford so people who can afford to make property improvements may receive their tax money.