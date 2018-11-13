Thoreau writes in "Walden," “There are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil to one who is striking at the root.” That’s where people usually end the quote, but he continues: “And it may be that he who bestows the largest amount of time and money on the needy is doing the most by his mode of life to produce that misery which he strives in vain to relieve.”
Today, a “caravan” of thousands marches to the United States, receiving pit stops and transportation by other countries that know they won't bear full responsibility for their fate.
While our neighbors ignore this question, we must ask: Are we contributing to the problem? Because the road back to the corruption of Honduras is paved with good intentions that bend good laws one at a time. I mention Honduras not only because that’s where most of the asylum-seekers come from, but because my wife, Nheylin, was born and raised there. Personally, I have “only” been to Honduras six times, counting our upcoming trip.
My wife's uncle, Edwin Francisco Herrera Paz, is a geneticist and teacher in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. If you want to know what a Honduran who loves his country thinks about what's going on there, read his words:
"Recently, what looks like a light at the end of a tunnel was implemented in Guatemala: An International Commission Against Impunity (in Spanish, Comisión Internacional Contra la Impunidad en Guatemala, or CICIG) managed by the United Nations Organization. CICIG investigations on governmental corruption have promoted the dismissal of the Guatemalan President and Vice-President ... We, the Honduran people, kindly ask the American people to help us fight corruption in our country. You can do that by sending a letter to your representatives at Congress and Senate telling them that you are aware that the best way to fight massive illegal immigration to your country is fighting corruption in Latin America. Ask them to condition any kind of financial aid to Honduras only if a CICIH is installed in our country. We will be grateful for that."
The blog post excerpt above suggested that actionable solution on Sept. 7, 2015.
He's 100 percent right. Feeding corruption with generosity does the opposite of help. He is telling the United States it would be better if they cut off aid to his beloved country than to give it carelessly, and we should be humbled by the integrity it takes for someone "on the ground" to say that.
Let's shift to my side of the family.
My dad was literally born on a street while his mother ran south from Chinese communists. He grew up in abject poverty in the jungles of Laos, and his younger sister died in his arms as he carried her in search of medicine. There were other hardships I'll spare you. The point is he qualifies as a refugee by anyone's standard. His family was welcomed by Iowans, and a church provided food and clothes. No one was separated from anyone because his parents didn't send him alone, and he didn't send any of his siblings alone.
What's going on today with the "caravan" is a crisis by anyone's standard. There are thousands of stories in that group. Some would choose to die rather than stop marching. Some others are just along for the ride. Individual responsibility is almost dead today, so that's guaranteed. And tons of Honduran flags. Like an Independence Day parade ... to another country.
But thinking of my dad, it came to mind that I've never once seen him wave the flag of Laos, or even display it in his home. I'm not saying it would be bad if he did, I'm just saying he hasn't. Some part of his heart will always be there, I'm sure, but he wanted a new home, not just a new job.
Finally, as I see a recently published, evil picture of a couple Hondurans back in their home country "supporting" the migrant march by burning a U.S. flag with a swastika inked on it, something else came to mind about my dad: I've never seen him burn the U.S. flag, either.
The "caravan" is a product of immigrants failing to follow the example set by my father and the U.S. failing to follow the advice offered by my wife's uncle in Honduras.
Matthew Ung lives in Sioux City.