TUESDAY TOPIC: Communities should become engaged in opioid epidemic

-- Combat stigma around opioid use disorder. People with substance use disorders are often stigmatized by language used to describe them or their disorder, or the reluctance of medical providers to offer services. In addition, misunderstandings of the effectiveness of medications used to treat opioid use disorder limits the impact of treatment and support.

-- Consider polysubstance drug use in surveillance, prevention and treatment efforts.

Some communities and organizations in Iowa are already taking steps to address the crisis locally that could be used as models for others. The city of Clinton developed a response team that meets every two weeks to discuss updates about drug issues in the community while identifying specific individuals who struggle with a substance use disorder and encouraging them to seek treatment. In its first six months, the team offered treatment resources to 40 people.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has also partnered with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department to provide medication to treat the opioid use disorder of inmates in the county jail. Inmates in all jails often lack access to treatments and therapies that prevent severe withdrawal, but the Johnson County Jail Recovery Program increases their availability to people who need them.