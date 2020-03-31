TUESDAY TOPIC: Coronavirus: Auditor urges voting at home in next two elections

On Friday, Jan. 31, a member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors submitted his resignation. The following Monday, the appointing entity made up of the county attorney, auditor and treasurer met to receive the resignation, declare a vacancy and call for a special election. The election was set for Tuesday, April 14. All of that seems like a long time ago.
On March 3, Woodbury County held a special election to decide a bond issue; it was the first election where we used countywide vote centers. For that election, we opened 13 polling places in Sioux City and 15 polling places in rural Woodbury County. The use of vote centers allows voters to choose any of the polling places to cast their ballot. At this election, there were 3,126 absentee ballots cast and 4,829 cast at polling places for a total of 7,955 total voters. We employed 92 precinct election officials for that election; the vast majority of these folks are at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
On March 11, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic and on March 13 President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency. On March 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a state of public health disaster emergency proclamation and on the same day the Woodbury Board of Supervisors passed a motion to limit access to the courthouse by appointment only.
While planning for the April 14 special election, we processed this information as we received it and made the decision to essentially conduct it as a vote-by-mail election. We decided to send every active voter a postage-free, personalized absentee ballot request form and to limit our polling places to two vote centers, thereby reducing the number of precinct election officials to 14. We also decided to send request forms to voters who are registered in health care facilities because we are not allowed to send teams into these facilities to assist these voters; activity directors will have to assist them.
Iowa law requires each request form to have the voter’s name, date of birth, address, voter verification number and the name and date of the election. The voter verification number was recently added as a requirement and is defined as the voter’s driver’s license number, nonoperator identification card number or the voter’s identification number (PIN) assigned by the state commissioner of elections. We designed our postcard to capture this information.
Our mailing, 56,163 pieces, was delivered to the Sioux Falls mail processing center on March 19 and the very next day Secretary of State Paul Pate issued a directive to postpone the election to Tuesday, July 7. His directive tells us that we shall accept and fulfill the requests we receive for this rescheduled election and all ballots that we receive shall be counted in accordance with Iowa law.
The personalized postcard request forms we sent, even with the wrong date for the election, are still valid and will be honored. If you are not comfortable sending the postcard with the required information, please place it in an envelope and send it to us.
We are required by law to offer in-person absentee voting and it will be open for this election starting June 8 at our office in the courthouse and will be by appointment only; immediate appointments are available by calling our office upon arrival at the courthouse. We are asking that voters limit this activity to those who absolutely cannot cast their ballot by mail and need some sort of assistance, including the use of our accessible voting equipment. On election day, July 7, we also ask that the same parameters are observed. Please protect yourselves, our staff and our precinct election officials by voting at home.
We plan to operate under the same conditions for the primary election to be held on June 2. The secretary of state has declared that absentee voting for that election will start April 23, with in-person absentee starting May 4. We plan to send a mailing for that election around May 1. We will no longer be using a postcard; the mailing will include a business reply envelope to place your request form in and send it to us in a more secure method.
We again ask that you make every effort to stay at home and vote at home for these elections.
Pat Gill is Woodbury County auditor.
