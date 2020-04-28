TUESDAY TOPIC: Coronavirus teaches us lessons

*“Can I get this kid transferred out of my class?”

*“If you see me talking to myself this week, mind your business. I’m having a parent-teacher conference.”

In addition, we learned a little about government. We might all say we want small government. We don’t. What we really want is efficient government that understands how to mobilize and provide empathy at the same time. What we saw was something quite different, and that made us anxious.

At first, our government was in denial and so a huge chunk of America parroted that feeling. As the virus continued to attack, it became obvious that it wasn’t just going to “wash away,” and even science deniers were forced to reconsider. A virus has no political party and our response shouldn’t either.

We also learned a free press is not the enemy of the people. It’s essential for transparency that saves lives in a crisis like this. Without a free press to shed some light on some of the inaccurate statements, we would be in even more panic.