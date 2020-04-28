TUESDAY TOPIC: Coronavirus teaches us lessons

The coronavirus is still upon us, casting a dark shadow over normal American life, but even amidst those dark shadows comes some bright lessons.
Here are just a few of the lessons we are starting to learn.
Public schools aren’t just places where our children go to learn from 8:30 to 3:30. Public schools are a critical part of our infrastructure. We now know why “Community” is their middle names.
Public schools are not a luxury, they are a lifeline. Not only do America’s children depend on them for knowledge and socialization, they often depend on schools for basic nutrition. The lesson is simple. The next time any legislative body is debating school funding, remember when the schools were shut down and what a giant hole it tore in our communities.
Also, the next time we blame a teacher for all the trouble our kids are having, maybe we’ll remember the time we tried to homeschool our own kids. It’s not easy. It’s not always fun.
Although looking at memes on Facebook is not exactly scientific research, it does offer a glimpse of how parents are feeling about their homeschool experience:
*“Been homeschooling a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year; or a week.”
*“Can I get this kid transferred out of my class?”
*“If you see me talking to myself this week, mind your business. I’m having a parent-teacher conference.”
In addition, we learned a little about government. We might all say we want small government. We don’t. What we really want is efficient government that understands how to mobilize and provide empathy at the same time. What we saw was something quite different, and that made us anxious.
At first, our government was in denial and so a huge chunk of America parroted that feeling. As the virus continued to attack, it became obvious that it wasn’t just going to “wash away,” and even science deniers were forced to reconsider. A virus has no political party and our response shouldn’t either.
We also learned a free press is not the enemy of the people. It’s essential for transparency that saves lives in a crisis like this. Without a free press to shed some light on some of the inaccurate statements, we would be in even more panic.
Finally, we learned science matters. Politicians from both parties weren’t in charge. It was the nerds we previously avoided at parties whose statements mattered. Dr. Anthony Fauci became our pint-sized go-to guy for accurate and timely information. After all, he was brave enough to contradict the president right in front of him to provide the truth - something no one in his cabinet has ever even attempted.
The Easter season we just finished observing is a time of hope, but that story also has some denial that was overcome. America can overcome the denial by following the science and coming together while being apart.
A Sioux City resident, Bruce Lear recently retired after 38 years of being connected to public schools. He was a teacher for 11 years and a regional director for the Iowa State Education Association for 27 years.
Editor's note: Tuesday Topic is a weekly Opinion page feature. Each Tuesday in this space, local, regional and state writers will discuss issues in the news. If you have an idea for a Tuesday Topic, please contact Editorial Page Editor Michael Gors at 712-293-4223 or mike.gors@lee.net.
