TUESDAY TOPIC: Cover Crop Flexibility Act deserves support

For the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the nation took to recycling, gardening and responsible climate action. However, I would like to further echo the actions taken by a local high school trap team to plant cover crops ("An Earth Day event (with COVID-19 social distancing) near Elk Point, South Dakota," April 22 Journal). As a Siouxland farmer and owner of Hog Power Energy, I believe that steps must be taken to reduce climate change while supporting our economy. Through technology and innovation, farming has seen changes to improve crop yield while also making changes to support sustainability.

One such change that is currently in Congress is the Cover Crop Flexibility Act of 2020.

This bill was introduced by Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) to help farmers recover from turbulent growing seasons by allowing them to harvest or graze cover crops without penalty. Cover crops offer a great way for farmers to improve their soil while also practicing climate conservation. In fact, cover crops offer a better carbon sink than soil does, while providing farmers solutions for when they experience some of the wet planting conditions like much of the Midwest struggled with last year.