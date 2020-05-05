TUESDAY TOPIC: Cover Crop Flexibility Act deserves support

For the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the nation took to recycling, gardening and responsible climate action. However, I would like to further echo the actions taken by a local high school trap team to plant cover crops ("An Earth Day event (with COVID-19 social distancing) near Elk Point, South Dakota," April 22 Journal). As a Siouxland farmer and owner of Hog Power Energy, I believe that steps must be taken to reduce climate change while supporting our economy. Through technology and innovation, farming has seen changes to improve crop yield while also making changes to support sustainability.
One such change that is currently in Congress is the Cover Crop Flexibility Act of 2020.
This bill was introduced by Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) to help farmers recover from turbulent growing seasons by allowing them to harvest or graze cover crops without penalty. Cover crops offer a great way for farmers to improve their soil while also practicing climate conservation. In fact, cover crops offer a better carbon sink than soil does, while providing farmers solutions for when they experience some of the wet planting conditions like much of the Midwest struggled with last year.
With Sens. Thune and Stabenow creating legislation that supports the agriculture sector, its farmers and communities will see more success for the planting season and better conservation. Legislation like this will not only support South Dakota and Michigan, but it will also benefit the farming community in the entire Siouxland area, including Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska. Furthermore, during a time like this where now more than ever farmers are helping to feed the nation, by supporting the farming community, farmers can provide the crops to feed families and livestock. Food security is a bipartisan issue, as shown by the support given to the Cover Crop Flexibility Act of 2020 from both Democrats and Republicans.
Because this bill has a lot to offer for the Siouxland area farming community, it is important that Sens. Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse support this legislation and help our farmers support themselves and the climate.
As we look back and celebrate 50 years of Earth Day, it is important to remember the improvements we have made for our environment while also working to become better, both for the environment and within our industries.
Dolf Ivener, of Sioux City, is a Sioux City businessman and fifth-generation Northwest Iowa farmer. In 2017, he started Hog Power Energy company through which he seeks to help reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
