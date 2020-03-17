TUESDAY TOPIC: Debacle of 2020 means end of caucuses in Iowa

And Rudy Giuliani? When I greeted him in my waiting room, I experienced a pair of eyes like that of a walleye. Cold, cloudy and without life - until the main stage lights were turned on. Scary stuff.

Money didn’t buy votes. Slick campaign advertisements didn’t sway the electorate. Candidates that wore wingtips or pumps in Washington, D.C., Monday-Friday, but slipped into their cowboy boots on Saturday and Sunday when visiting out-of-the way places like Creston, Corning or Clarence were outed in a nanosecond.

Iowans got pretty good at separating the good kernels from the bad cobs, and our nation was the better for it; but not anymore.

We’re told that the app failed, which is the political class’ way of telling the citizens of this state that the dog ate their homework. I’m sure I tried that excuse, or something like that excuse, sometime in junior high school. It was as lame then as it is now. The app didn’t fail. The people who created the app ̶ the movers, shakers and other political professionals - failed. They failed the process. They failed our people. These are the same people that now want to manage our health care and economy. And they have now provided a fast lane for every late-night talk show host to perpetuate every stereotype that has ever been attached to our home.