TUESDAY TOPIC: Domestic abuse victims should know they aren't alone

The headlines are bleak, and not just the ones about the COVID pandemic sweeping the nation. It’s becoming more prevalent across the state – headlines of increased domestic violence, a likely trend from isolation and economic stress.
We know that victims who were already in shaky situations prior to the start of the COVID crisis are likely in worse situations now – spending more time with their abuser with increasingly stressful situations. Additionally, children who might have access to a trusted teacher or support person at school or after-school programs are also isolated.
Iowa’s law enforcement community, prosecutors and victim services organizations are working hard to keep Iowans safe during this pandemic. We also recognize that during these stressful times, it’s more important than ever for victims to have constitutionally protected rights.
Victims need to know that if they are in a situation where they must escape, the justice system will treat them fairly. Currently in Iowa, it won’t. Crime victims are not provided enforceable rights in the state’s constitution and many domestic violence victims feel like the system favors their abuser. Constitutionally, victims have no right to be notified of trial or release of the offender; they’re not always allowed to speak at trial; they are not given the right to reasonable protection from their abuser. As we can see by this COVID situation hitting our state, constitutional rights for victims is more than just the right thing to do – it’s about life and death.
While victim service providers are seeing an uptick of reported domestic violence cases, we also worry about the isolation many survivors are experiencing in quarantine. The inability to reach out and connect with service providers in person presents some challenges for survivors to heal from the trauma they’ve experienced. That with the added pressure of an unequal criminal justice system can lead to re-traumatization and even re-victimization of survivors of domestic violence.
If you are a victim of abuse and need assistance during social distancing or quarantine, you are not alone. Please call the Iowa Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-942-0333 or you may reach out to Whispers of Love, Hope and Joy here: http://www.whispersoflhj.com. We know violence doesn’t stop for viruses and we’re here to help.
The Rev. Deb Rensink, a former registered nurse, began a non-profit in Sioux Center, Iowa, in 2018. Whispers of Love, Hope and Joy serves the spiritual needs of women and children survivors of domestic violence.
Editor's note: Tuesday Topic is a weekly Opinion page feature. Each Tuesday in this space, local, regional and state writers will discuss issues in the news. If you have an idea for a Tuesday Topic, please contact Editorial Page Editor Michael Gors at 712-293-4223 or mike.gors@lee.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!