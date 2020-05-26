TUESDAY TOPIC: Domestic abuse victims should know they aren't alone

We know that victims who were already in shaky situations prior to the start of the COVID crisis are likely in worse situations now – spending more time with their abuser with increasingly stressful situations. Additionally, children who might have access to a trusted teacher or support person at school or after-school programs are also isolated.

Victims need to know that if they are in a situation where they must escape, the justice system will treat them fairly. Currently in Iowa, it won’t. Crime victims are not provided enforceable rights in the state’s constitution and many domestic violence victims feel like the system favors their abuser. Constitutionally, victims have no right to be notified of trial or release of the offender; they’re not always allowed to speak at trial; they are not given the right to reasonable protection from their abuser. As we can see by this COVID situation hitting our state, constitutional rights for victims is more than just the right thing to do – it’s about life and death.