TUESDAY TOPIC: Election officials take steps in response to coronavirus

COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of our daily lives, but one thing has stayed the same — our American spirit to persevere even during the toughest of times.

As secretaries of state we are natural risk managers, with 40 of us serving as our state’s chief election official. In this capacity, we routinely plan for countless scenarios, from cybersecurity incidents, tornadoes and even cars crashing into polling places (yes, this does actually happen).

Elections in the United States are decentralized, meaning they are carried out at the state and local level. When drafting the Constitution, our Founding Fathers understood states were in the best position to determine the methods of voting to fit the needs of their citizens. For instance, people in Iowa don’t vote the same way as they do in New Mexico; and New Mexicans don’t vote like Texans or Vermonters.

We have been closely monitoring COVID-19 public health alerts, working with our state public health departments and assessing our state emergency preparedness plans accordingly. We will continue to do so in upcoming elections and for the general election in November.