TUESDAY TOPIC: EPA continues to undermine Renewable Fuel Standard

The EPA’s recent announcement around the final ethanol rule had me thinking about the phrase “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” This phrase is more relevant to Iowa farmers and rural communities than ever before. The Trump administration misled rural America by claiming to be the main “friend” of ethanol and yet actions have us paying the price.

It’s no secret farmers are struggling. Since the end of 2013, farm income has fallen by half and debt is becoming a concern for many operations. The economic struggles have been exacerbated by a reduction in demand for biofuels triggered by the Trump administration’s handling of small refinery waivers.

On Oct. 4, President Trump made a pledge to American farmers. He promised a remedy for biofuel demand destruction and pledged to restore the 15-billion-gallon mandate of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). In recent years, the RFS has been systematically undermined by this EPA. Unfortunately, just eleven days after the president’s announcement, his EPA effectively hijacked good faith efforts to restore the integrity of the RFS.

