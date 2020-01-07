TUESDAY TOPIC: EPA continues to undermine Renewable Fuel Standard

The EPA’s recent announcement around the final ethanol rule had me thinking about the phrase “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” This phrase is more relevant to Iowa farmers and rural communities than ever before. The Trump administration misled rural America by claiming to be the main “friend” of ethanol and yet actions have us paying the price.
It’s no secret farmers are struggling. Since the end of 2013, farm income has fallen by half and debt is becoming a concern for many operations. The economic struggles have been exacerbated by a reduction in demand for biofuels triggered by the Trump administration’s handling of small refinery waivers.
On Oct. 4, President Trump made a pledge to American farmers. He promised a remedy for biofuel demand destruction and pledged to restore the 15-billion-gallon mandate of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). In recent years, the RFS has been systematically undermined by this EPA. Unfortunately, just eleven days after the president’s announcement, his EPA effectively hijacked good faith efforts to restore the integrity of the RFS.
President Trump said he’s a 'friend of the ag community," but we’ve already had three years of this ongoing fight, and now it will continue on even longer. This friend of agriculture cost 16 workers their jobs at W2 Fuel in Crawfordsville, in southeast Iowa, in September due to SRE waivers' effect on ethanol prices, to name one of many closures. In addition to the promise to achieve 15 billion gallons of corn ethanol production each year from here on, the gallons lost to the so-called Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) must be produced above the 15 billion gallons of annual production. Our so-called friends in the White House and EPA have destroyed 4.04 billion gallons of biofuel demand, which at today’s conversion rate equals nearly 1.4 billion bushels of corn demand. That destruction is felt by every member of the rural community and threatens their economic health and livelihood. That is not what friends do to friends.
Iowa farmers expect federal agencies to uphold the law. The EPA should be compelled to align its policies to restore the integrity of the RFS. We expected the president to keep his commitment to farmers across the heartland and demand the same from EPA. Our struggling biofuels industry and farm economy needed a solid win to restore confidence and put more dollars back into our rural communities.
Now, I fear, we’ll continue to be “eaten by the wolf.”
Bruce Rohwer farms in Northwest Iowa near Paullina, Iowa, and is a past president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association.
