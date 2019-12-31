TUESDAY TOPIC: Flood insurance reform will save lives, billions of dollars

With a year of unprecedented flooding in Iowa nearly behind us and our nation witnessing the horrific devastation of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and southern states, it’s clearer now, more than ever, that we need common-sense reforms that help our communities address the increasing threat of flooding.

This year alone floods damaged the state of Iowa to the tune of $2 billion. It impacted homes, farms, businesses and schools in every single county. And this isn’t just an Iowa problem - flooding is now the country’s most common and costliest natural disaster. It threatens lives, erodes financial well-being and degrades the quality of life for folks across our state.

As the co-founders of the Iowa Flood Center, we are proud of the way our state responded to these flooding events, but we also know that in the long term we have to develop solutions that recognize the increasing severity of storms and flood events.