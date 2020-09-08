TUESDAY TOPIC: Future of Social Security appears to be up for grabs

It’s fairly easy to see what would happen if Trump’s payroll tax pledge is fulfilled – if dollars cease to come in, benefits will only be paid until the surplus dries up. At that point, the system is bankrupt.

What would happen then? Neither the president nor his advisors have made that clear. Some have said that the payroll tax would be replaced with an income tax. Others have said money to pay benefits would be borrowed. Still others have said those decisions would be made down the road.

To be clear – this is a huge deal.

A reasonable conclusion is this – the president is either ignorant on how Social Security works (he doesn’t understand the relationship between payroll taxes and the payment of benefits) or he’s intentional – he wants to kill the program by starving it, or make radical alterations to it.

Either explanation should cause all Americans to tremble.

The key question for each of us: Who can we count on to protect Social Security for this and future generations?

We have two choices – either the current president or Joe Biden.