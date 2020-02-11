TUESDAY TOPIC: Here's what to expect at this year's Woodbury County Fair

One of the biggest topics we have dealt with is the presence of alcohol on our grounds during the fair. We are aware that alcohol brought to our grounds by some fairgoers is present in our campground, grandstand pit area and possibly even the entire fairgrounds during the fair, even though we have always told fairgoers the grounds were alcohol-free.

We understand the sensitivity of the subject and researched the issue as much as possible before making the decision to sell alcohol during the fair for the first time this year. We voted at our January meeting to sell beer at only the grandstand and grandstand pit area during grandstand events. No one will be allowed to purchase more than two cans of beer at one time and no one will be allowed to take any alcohol outside of the grandstand and grandstand pit area. Other fairs have found that by selling alcohol on their grounds they actually lowered and, in some cases, eliminated the number of alcohol-fueled disturbances at their events because they are able to control the amount of alcohol their crowd consumes. Not only will alcohol sales bring more revenue to our fair, but it will provide another concession item that we hope will draw larger crowds to our grandstand events.