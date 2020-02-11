TUESDAY TOPIC: Here's what to expect at this year's Woodbury County Fair

Editor's note: Today's Tuesday Topic was written by Andrea Fleck, manager of the Woodbury County Fair, on behalf of the fair board.
We already are busy planning for our 92nd Woodbury County Fair Aug. 5 to 9. We know the public has been anxious to hear about the changes coming for 2020, and we are excited to share some of them with you.
We will be bringing back five days of quality, family-friendly entertainment to our Free Stage, Old Town, Show Ring and grandstand with acts ranging from a crowd-favorite hypnotist to the bottle and bucket baby livestock shows, to the Outlaw Tractor Pull, to the popular Bull Riding and Concert event which made its debut last year. We are working hard to bring your favorite vendors back to our commercial buildings and outdoor spaces. We are also ironing out the details of a Special Needs Livestock Show, which will offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for kids who may otherwise not be able to experience showing livestock.
We have decided to keep fair week pricing the same as last year. An adult season ticket remains $12, adult daily admission remains $5 and adult grandstand entrance fees will still range from $7 to $10. We have updated our daily rental rates for building and event rentals. Rental rates range from $150 for buildings like Flather’s Hall and Bleil Hall, up to $500 for the Varied Industries Building/Storm Shelter combo. We hope to be able to bring more events like weddings, reunions, career fairs and the Midwest Hot Rod Rally and High School Rodeo to our grounds so they can be utilized all year long and so the community of Moville can benefit from the revenue the crowds bring.
One of the biggest topics we have dealt with is the presence of alcohol on our grounds during the fair. We are aware that alcohol brought to our grounds by some fairgoers is present in our campground, grandstand pit area and possibly even the entire fairgrounds during the fair, even though we have always told fairgoers the grounds were alcohol-free.
We understand the sensitivity of the subject and researched the issue as much as possible before making the decision to sell alcohol during the fair for the first time this year. We voted at our January meeting to sell beer at only the grandstand and grandstand pit area during grandstand events. No one will be allowed to purchase more than two cans of beer at one time and no one will be allowed to take any alcohol outside of the grandstand and grandstand pit area. Other fairs have found that by selling alcohol on their grounds they actually lowered and, in some cases, eliminated the number of alcohol-fueled disturbances at their events because they are able to control the amount of alcohol their crowd consumes. Not only will alcohol sales bring more revenue to our fair, but it will provide another concession item that we hope will draw larger crowds to our grandstand events.
In addition to these changes, we have also had to deal with some not-so-ideal situations. If you have been to the fairgrounds recently, you may have noticed that two of the three gates have been locked. This has been done in an effort to lower the amount of traffic through the grounds and to help decrease the amount of vandalism we have experienced recently. In the past year we have seen vandalism in several forms - spray paint all over our storm shelter bathrooms and buildings at the grandstand, golf cart seats slashed, light poles knocked down by careless teenagers looking for a place to tear around, windows busted out of historical buildings in Old Town, and even damage done by dogs allowed to run free on the grounds. Not only is the vandalism a nuisance, but it’s also costly and dangerous.
We are thankful that no one has been injured because of these offenses, but we need to find a way to put an end to it. We have decided to install a camera system on our grounds that will hopefully deter some from coming on to the grounds and destroying things. It has been suggested numerous times to lock all of the gates and to only give keys to the few who need access to the grounds, but that is the last thing the board wants to do. A lock will only keep an honest person out. While the fairgrounds are private property, they are still here for the public to enjoy. We do not want that to change, but we also have a responsibility to protect the grounds so they are here for years to come.
Our fair board is always changing and evolving, therefore our decisions are, too. We want nothing more than for the Woodbury County Fair to live on for another 92 years and to continue to grow. We are a group of 36 board members who are teachers, farmers, bankers, government employees, construction workers, truckers and more. We all have different visions for the future of our fair, but the one thing that is the same is our love for the fair.
Andrea Fleck is manager of the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa.
