TUESDAY TOPIC: Here's what long-term care reopening looks like for Iowa families

Depending on these and other factors, a facility will be operating under one of three phases of reopening. If any of these factors change over time, a nursing facility may be required to return to a more restrictive phase.

Facilities will notify families when they progress from one phase to the next. Generally speaking, the following types of visits are allowed per phase:

• Phase One: Compassionate care, such as end-of-life visits, window visits, virtual visits and limited outdoor visits.

• Phase Two: Adds visitation options for residents nearing end of life or experiencing significant changes in condition.

• Phase Three: Adds limited in-person visits that comply with each facility’s specific visitation policies, which may include additional screening procedures, scheduling visits and the use of personal protective equipment while visiting.

When your facility reaches Phase Three, allowing in person visitation, expect to follow new safety measures requested by the facility, such as scheduling your visit, going through health screening protocols when on site and wearing a mask when you visit. Each facility will designate visitor safety protocols to protect you and their residents.