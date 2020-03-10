TUESDAY TOPIC: Invest in Iowa Act offers taxpayer relief, economic growth

Iowa begrudgingly endures some of the nation’s highest personal and corporate income taxes. Those high taxes hamper economic growth and make our state less affordable for families and less competitive for businesses. Even after recent improvements, tax reform remains a high priority for the Hawkeye State.

So we applaud Governor Kim Reynolds for proposing the Invest in Iowa Act and pursuing the sorts of meaningful, cost-effective solutions that we proposed in our economic study "A Better Path Forward for Iowa Tax Reform." If adopted, the governor’s proposals would provide much-needed taxpayer relief and spur economic growth across the state.

Invest in Iowa calls for a 10 percent income tax reduction in 2021, followed by more across-the-board income tax cuts that will lower the top income tax rate to 5.5 percent in 2023. To pay for the income tax cuts, the Act would increase the state sales tax by one cent — a sensible tax reform combination that yields stronger economic activity and growth.