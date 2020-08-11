TUESDAY TOPIC: Investing in outdoors benefits economy, communities, nature

The first part of the Great American Outdoors Act would provide full and permanent funding of $900 million each year for LWCF - the amount it is authorized to receive from offshore oil and gas revenues, not tax dollars.

Research on the impact of the LWCF shows that $1 spent generates $4 in economic value from natural resource goods and services alone, and that every $1 million invested in LWCF could support up to 30 jobs. In Iowa, LWCF dollars have already been used to fund the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge, the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge and the Forest Legacy Project Maquoketa Caves.

The second part of the bill would invest $1.9 billion annually for the next five years to help address a massive backlog of unmet maintenance needs at national parks and other public lands. The National Park Service alone reports over 325 million visits each year, bringing opportunities for safe places to exercise, rejuvenate and improve our well-being. And the economic benefits from those visits support local communities. Visitor spending at stores, hotels, gas stations and restaurants supports nearly 330,000 annual jobs and over $40 billion in total national economic output.