TUESDAY TOPIC: Iowa delegation unites to fix electric co-op tax problem

It’s no secret that Washington politics have become so polarized that it can be tough for Democrats and Republicans to come together to tackle challenges that their constituents face. But that’s exactly what happened recently on Capitol Hill thanks to Iowa’s congressional delegation.

Our senators and representatives listened to thousands of electric cooperative stakeholders as they fought tirelessly to add important tax and retirement policies to the 2020 spending bill. The bill was signed into law before Christmas and included a provision known as the RURAL Act, which solved an existential issue for electric co-ops and America’s rural communities.

Locally owned electric co-ops work to secure government grants to help pay for numerous activities that benefit the communities they serve. These include grants for storm recovery and mitigation, broadband deployment, renewable energy and economic development.

In order to maintain their tax-exempt status, electric co-ops must receive no more than 15 percent of their income from non-member sources. Historically, government grants to co-ops were counted as contributions to capital. But due to a glitch in the 2017 tax law, government grants were reclassified as income, pushing some co-ops beyond the 15 percent threshold and jeopardizing their tax-exempt status.