TUESDAY TOPIC: Iowa must take steps to end youth vaping

As the teen use of e-cigarettes continues to rise and the vaping-related respiratory illness health crisis grows across Iowa and our nation, the Iowa Tobacco Use Prevention and Control Commission believes it is time for our state legislators to take action.

As of Oct. 22, the CDC has reported 1,604 lung injury cases over the last few months. There have been 34 confirmed deaths in 24 states. Most patients have reported the use of electronic smoking devices containing THC. However, vaping products and devices that do not contain THC have also been reported. Case numbers will likely continue to increase as the CDC and FDA investigate the cause of lung injury.

Here in Iowa, there have been 43 reported lung injury cases. We are thankful that there have been no confirmed deaths. However, several of the patients have serious lung damage that may continue to make them vulnerable for the remainder of their lives.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, national rates of teen vaping more than doubled between 2017 and 2019, with over 25% of 12th graders reporting vaping in 2019. In Iowa, e-cigarette use more than doubled between 2016 and 2018, with 22.4% of 11th graders reporting vaping in 2018. With nearly 400 vape flavors, like cotton candy and bubblegum, it is clear these products are designed to appeal to teens and go unnoticed by adults.