The agriculture industry looks a little different than it did when my grandpa, Eugene, founded Sukup Manufacturing Co. back in 1963. At that time, it would’ve been difficult to conceive of sending a text message to your grain dryer or a semi driving itself. Using Wi-Fi to send a farmer's irrigation data to a cloud-based platform, well, that wasn’t a thing.
But that’s the world we live in today, and Iowa needs to continue to be at the epicenter of innovation in agriculture.
There are two critical components to ensuring that our Iowa farmers and Iowa companies have the capability to produce at higher volumes than ever before.
Innovation
Just like Eugene Sukup took creativity to solve a problem on his farm, there's a whole ecosystem of entrepreneurs creating solutions to improve the entire value chain of agriculture. They are smart, tech-savvy and, most importantly, they want to maximize efficiency for farmers. Sukup invests in the Iowa AgriTech Accelerator and applauds the work of organizations like the Ag Startup Engine at Iowa State University to encourage the work of creative entrepreneurs in agriculture. Both Iowa companies like Sukup and our Iowa government have invested in innovation, particularly in the manufacturing sector. For example, the Iowa Economic Development Authority has allocated funds to UNI Metal Casting Center & TechWorks Campus, UI Protostudios and ISU CIRAS Digital Manufacturing Lab.
Broadband
These innovations don’t work without access to reliable, fast internet service. Some urban areas are seeing the first deployments of 5G. While this is great, unfortunately it may exacerbate the already widening urban/rural divide. The next evolutions of current broadband technologies will likely increase speed for those who already have it, but leave those in more rural and remote areas of the state further behind. This divide goes far beyond individual users. The manufacturing industry is undergoing the next revolution: digital manufacturing. In order to operate in a digital manufacturing world, more bandwidth will be needed to provide reliable and sufficient connectivity to these increased manufacturing needs. Training in the area of digital manufacturing will require more bandwidth for our education institutions in rural Iowa as well. Broadband is also needed for the rural communities to compete with urban areas and recruit the next generation of workforce.
Closing the connectivity gap is critical, and it will require deploying all technology options – including both 5G and fiber. Next-generation satellite systems are poised to bring urban broadband speeds to the far corners of Iowa and the rest of America.
Governor Kim Reynolds has already approved $1.3 million in rural broadband grants, and applications are open until Oct. 18 for an additional $5 million in grant funding. We appreciate the governor’s commitment to providing broadband infrastructure to rural areas throughout Iowa.
The traditional ways of doing things have gotten us this far, but we need to find new creative solutions to make sure these opportunities are truly available to everyone. We should be like Eugene.
Emily Schmitt is general counsel to Sheffield, Iowa, based Sukup Manufacturing Co. and a member of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Task Force. She lives in Clear Lake, Iowa.
