TUESDAY TOPIC: Iowa PBS: New name, same essential mission

As Iowa Public Television wraps up our 50th anniversary celebrations, we are preparing for the inevitable change the next 50 years will bring. On January 1, 2020, IPTV will change our name to Iowa PBS. Friends of IPTV Foundation will become Friends of Iowa PBS Foundation. We are changing our names and logos to better position your statewide public television network for the future. Our new names and look will better represent how we deliver our mission to educate, inform, enrich and inspire in today’s digital age. We believe "Iowa PBS" clearly conveys that we take our identity first from the state we are proud to serve and then from the network we are proud to deliver.

We do not make this change casually. While this will be the fourth time we have officially changed our name, it will be the first time in 37 years. Why? Our future relies on our ability to be where you, our viewers, are watching and to be easily recognizable to all. We expect TV broadcasting to remain the preferred way to watch us for many in our viewing audience, but many more are also watching through services like Apple TV, Roku or YouTube TV. We believe this name change, which coincides with PBS’s recent brand update, will provide an exciting, fresh look that spans broadcast, mobile and digital, making it easier for you to identify and rediscover the PBS content you love.