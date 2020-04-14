TUESDAY TOPIC: Iowa's strength during coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors

To that end, I want to talk with you about some of the things I have been paying attention to throughout the 4th District. We have many “good news” stories of everyday Iowans making major contributions to the national effort to defeat the “invisible enemy” of COVID-19. These stories deserve your attention, and I encourage you to share them. They are a vivid reminder that adversity often reveals our greatest strengths.

For example, in Ames, the students at Iowa State University displayed an incredible amount of ingenuity. They realized that there was a shortage in Iowa hospitals of important protective equipment, and they resolved to do something to help. To this end, they began to utilize the university’s 3D printers in the Computation and Construction Lab to manufacture face shields that they could provide to our health care workers on the front lines. In all, they hope to produce 2,000 such shields. Three cheers for the innovative students at Iowa State.