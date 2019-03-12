I read the March 5 Opinion page piece in The Sioux City Journal by Pella, Iowa, attorney Dan Huitink with great concern. I have spent my career practicing law in Sioux City and have a deep commitment to maintaining the integrity of Iowa’s courts. Iowa’s judicial system is one of the best in the country, and I am convinced a significant reason for that is the merit-based judicial selection system Iowa adopted over 50 years ago.
That is why I was so disappointed to see Mr. Huitink state that it is time to look at changing the way Iowa selects its judges.
There are two proposals ready for debate in the Iowa House and Senate that would make significant changes to Iowa’s long-standing and much-admired judicial merit selection system by turning the commissions that nominate candidates for Iowa’s courts into bodies made up entirely of political appointees. Under the current system, the governor appoints half the members of these commissions and attorney-citizens elect the other half. The public has the chance to vote out judges through regular retention elections. Mr. Huitink’s argument that these proposed changes could make the system more accountable to the people is simply not supported by the facts.
Here is what all Iowans must seriously consider. Under the proposed legislation, the four top leaders in the Iowa Senate and House would be given the power to make half of the appointments to the nominating commissions (the governor would continue to appoint the other half). The citizens of Iowa don’t get to vote on who these leaders are – the members of their party do. So, how does transferring this power to political leaders make the system more accountable to the people? It ultimately only serves to make the judicial system more accountable to political parties and their donors.
Mr. Huitink asserts that “changing how lawyers are selected [for service on the commissions] will not necessarily politicize the process.” I disagree. While there will certainly be many well-meaning commission appointees who will continue to evaluate judicial applicants on the basis of their experience, intellect and integrity, it is also likely that others will be appointed precisely because they can be counted upon to consider the political and ideological leanings of judicial candidates as the most important factor in assessing their qualifications. No matter your political stripes, this shift is important and will ultimately damage the image and diminish the quality of Iowa’s judicial system.
The reality is that the Iowa attorneys who vote for these commissioners are Iowans first. They come from all over the state, all types of practice areas, and all kinds of political and personal backgrounds. I can tell you from firsthand experience as the former president of the Iowa State Bar Association that the affiliations of the bar association’s attorney-members mirror that of their communities. If the purpose of these bills is to ensure Republicans secure control over the makeup of the nominating commissions, they already have it. The organization Justice Not Politics compared the political affiliations of the commissioners currently serving on district and state judicial nominating commissions with the voting population of Iowa and found that Republicans make up 62 percent of the members, Democrats make up 30 percent, and eight percent are listed as “no party.” Contrast that with the fact that 32.5 percent of registered voters in Iowa are Republicans, 31.5 percent are Democrats and 36 percent are registered as “no party.” Republicans already outnumber Democrats two-to-one on Iowa’s judicial nominating commissions. It is a virtual certainty that this Republican-supported legislation is intended to further increase that margin.
Mr. Huitink contends that because only around 20 percent of attorneys typically vote in the nominating commission elections, they must not care very much about it. The reality is that lawyers vote if they have thorough knowledge of the lawyer-candidates and their professional reputations. That assures that people who have the best knowledge of lawyer-candidates, from their home districts, do the voting. Not four partisan legislative leaders in Des Moines. It is not dissimilar to city council or school board elections, or even statewide primaries (only 17 percent of Iowans who are registered to vote cast ballots in the 2018 primaries). Does low voter turnout in local elections or statewide primaries somehow serve to invalidate or diminish the outcome? Of course not.
No system for elevating people to positions of great responsibility is flawless. But placing additional power in the hands of partisan politicians is the wrong move. And it’s certainly wrong to rush through a change of this magnitude when no lawmaker, nor the governor, campaigned on this issue, and the evidence shows that Iowans support the current system by a wide margin according to a recent Iowa Poll. The original merit selection system was voted into place by Iowans in a statewide election in the 1960s. If the system truly needs tweaks, lawmakers should seek ultimate public accountability and let Iowans vote on any changes.
Cynthia Moser is a lawyer in Sioux City.
