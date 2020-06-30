TUESDAY TOPIC: Key to Iowa's future: The 2020 Census

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are plenty of opportunities for Iowans to impact their future in 2020 - from the caucuses earlier this year to the general election in November. However, another important opportunity may be flying under your radar: the 2020 Census.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Constitution mandates we take a detailed count of Iowans. The Census is not only a major element in the foundation of our representative form of government, but is also the basis on which billions of our taxpayer dollars are allocated.

The Census is key to Iowa’s future. With so much at stake, shouldn’t we strive to be No. 1? Given Iowa’s competitive spirit, there is perhaps no better way to get to the top than a little friendly competition - with our neighbors and among ourselves.

Iowa has traditionally had one of the highest self-response rates to the Census, ranking third in 2010 and second in 2000. For the 2020 Census, Gov. Kim Reynolds set a goal of being number one in the nation. So far, we’ve been hovering at number three, behind Minnesota and Wisconsin. Michigan and Nebraska are nipping at our heels.

Already, more than two-thirds of Iowa households have completed the 2020 Census. We can do better – and we are asking for your help.