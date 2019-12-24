TUESDAY TOPIC: Let's break silence and talk about mental health on the farm

Senator Jon Tester of Montana and I introduced the Seeding Rural Resilience Act to help curb the rising rate of farmer suicides. Our bipartisan bill would empower people who are in a position to identify farmers who need help to get them help. It would launch a voluntary training program within the USDA to educate government employees who work directly with farmers. That includes USDA staff from the Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency and National Resources Conservation Service. Specifically, our bill would provide training to flag potential warning signs and risk factors and direct the USDA to develop best practices to respond to mental stress impacting farmers. The USDA and Department of Health and Human Services also would be tasked with creating public awareness campaigns. Our legislative effort builds upon the FARMERS FIRST Act I co-sponsored with Sen. Joni Ernst included in the 2018 farm bill. It provides for suicide prevention programs and services for farmers and workers in Rural America through the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN). I also helped secure $8 million for the FRSAN through an amendment to the Senate agriculture appropriations bill for this fiscal year.