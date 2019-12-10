TUESDAY TOPIC: Let's get serious about being green

A report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services shows the abundance of native plant and animal life has fallen by 20% or more in the last hundred years. How many species are in this slow moving apocalypse that is picking up speed? This is scientific truth, and we are running out of time to implement solutions.

It is clear that climate change is more politically polarizing than any other issue in America. In the Nebraska Legislature, I know from painful experience that climate change bills gain absolutely no traction. According to Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, “Your political party is the greatest indicator to your view on climate change – more than race, age or gender.” The expansive divide on this important issue necessitates further efforts to communicate the legitimacy and gravity of climate change to Nebraskans and all Americans. Unfortunately, most people are unlikely to be moved to action unless they experience personally the damage being caused.