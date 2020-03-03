TUESDAY TOPIC: Lower taxes by investing in Iowa

Lower taxes, lower taxes, lower taxes. That’s the goal of Iowans for Tax Relief. We know that Iowans work hard for every paycheck — every dollar. And what you earn, you should get to keep.
It’s why we support Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa Act. Simply put - overall, this legislation does cut taxes. Yes, there is a sales tax increase, but it also decreases two other taxes in the process. Further, it builds on the historic income tax cuts passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor in 2018. That’s a good thing for families, taxpayers and the entire state of Iowa.
More specifically, this bill cuts the top personal income tax rate to 5.5% in 2023, which is an improvement from today's top rate of 8.53% and an improvement from the scheduled 2023 (or beyond) planned cut to 6.5%. Even before larger income tax cuts occur in 2023, the top rate is reduced to 7.48% next year as an interim step. Tax rates of the other brackets are reduced accordingly, too, in both the long-term plan and the short-term plan.
This bill also helps ease the property tax burden by substantially lowering the cap on the mental health levy. As an aside, that relief could certainly be consumed by other property tax rate increases, valuation increases, emergency levies, etc., but lowering a levy is lowering a levy, and we support that improvement. Property tax relief helps both property owners and renters.
Other aspects of this bill that could be particularly helpful to Iowans, and lower income individuals especially, are the creation of a new sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products, as well as an increase in the eligibility for the use of the Early Childhood Development Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
But what about the sales tax?
Since a constitutional amendment was passed in 2010 creating the taxpayer trust fund, there have been at least eight different bills proposed that would have raised the sales tax while making no reductions elsewhere. Knowing that the possibility of the sales tax increase will exist until it passes at some point in the future, and possibly under different legislative control, we would rather see it done thoughtfully and in a manner that reduces the overall tax burden, while improving the tax code in Iowa, than the alternative.
If you are like Iowans for Tax Relief and support tax cuts for Iowans, then you need to contact your legislator and ask them to support Governor Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa Act.
Chris Ingstad is president of Iowans for Tax Relief.
