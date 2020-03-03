TUESDAY TOPIC: Lower taxes by investing in Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Other aspects of this bill that could be particularly helpful to Iowans, and lower income individuals especially, are the creation of a new sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products, as well as an increase in the eligibility for the use of the Early Childhood Development Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

But what about the sales tax?

Since a constitutional amendment was passed in 2010 creating the taxpayer trust fund, there have been at least eight different bills proposed that would have raised the sales tax while making no reductions elsewhere. Knowing that the possibility of the sales tax increase will exist until it passes at some point in the future, and possibly under different legislative control, we would rather see it done thoughtfully and in a manner that reduces the overall tax burden, while improving the tax code in Iowa, than the alternative.

If you are like Iowans for Tax Relief and support tax cuts for Iowans, then you need to contact your legislator and ask them to support Governor Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa Act.

Chris Ingstad is president of Iowans for Tax Relief.

