There are few times that I have been as moved in serving Woodbury County as seeing a community and a county rally when everything is seemingly lost. The town of Hornick (pop. 253, established in 1887) has shown the kind of resiliency and grit that defines who we are as Iowans.
With a compromised levy and more than three feet of flooding, they banded together at Sloan on Thursday night around a mayor, Scott Mitchell, who has shown the kind of modest and humble leadership that is self-effacing along with Curt Crichton, Hornick volunteer fire chief. They systematically explained their decisions including how to eventually pump basements and why the evacuation order was put into effect. Scott led the meeting with our county elected officials and department leaders. Many neighbors, volunteers, churches and governmental organizations were on hand, as well.
Emergency Management/Services explained how to keep abreast of information on Facebook and the dangers of unauthorized re-entry. Drone footage of the levy in the background played from the sheriff’s office as he explained his office’s measures to go door-to-door assisting the mandatory evacuation and secure the town from those who would take advantage of its then-abandoned status.
The Community Action Agency described financial assistance for those at/below 200 percent poverty level. MidAmerican described the means of inspections to restore electricity safely. District Health/DNR described well-testing and the status of drinking water/sewer, tetanus prevention, and waste disposal and cleanup. Our county engineer explained how roads crews would work from 6 a.m. to noon the next three mornings overtime during freeze conditions to help reshape roads while we still had 20 road closures. Community & Economic Development explained the rebuilding and permitting process given the flood-plain parameters.
I explained from the Board of Supervisors that our emergency declaration allowed for intergovernmental cooperation, which allowed us to assist incorporated areas such as Smithland and Hornick while Sergeant Bluff in turn assisted us on portions of water-covered roads. We stand ready to potentially waive rebuilding permits and set up budgetary parameters to calculate overtime and petition for FEMA dollars.
From the Red Cross and Salvation Army and faith-based community who explained the shelters at school to the providing of hotels for disabled and elderly to the man who stood up and explained that he had a bedroom available in Whiting, it was a moving experience. Yes, people had many questions and, understandably, frustration at circumstances which left them wondering about rebuilding, the heartache of livelihoods and water-damaged homes on hold, or pets who could not be reached.
But you saw a community that was rallying and leaning on one another. A humble mayor exemplary of leadership. Bleary-eyed volunteers who had worked countless hours at night because they were helping neighbors. And people who will need our community’s long-term help, whether donating clothing at King’s Closet in Sloan, Iowa, or by donating dollars to “Siouxland Recovery Fund” at all Security National and Wells Fargo branches.
From before Flight 232 to that critical incident until now, emergency disasters are met by people in this community who display extraordinary personal courage and selfless sacrifice. In fact, it continues to define who we are as a community and a people. Such care of one’s neighbors will certainly be needed in the long weeks to come. Knowing this community, I am confident of what together we can and will do.
For up-to-date information such as proper safety protocols and cleanup, visit www.ready.gov. For an excellent resource from Emergency Management Director Rebecca Socknat, enter “Woodbury County Emergency Management” on Facebook for live updates, press releases and real-time information.
Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, is a member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
