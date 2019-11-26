TUESDAY TOPIC: Passage of USMCA won't solve trade problems for U.S. farmers

Even assuming these favorable projections, the promised gains of USMCA wouldn’t make a dent in replacing the $15 billion lost in agriculture sales to China since Trump launched his twitter tirade and then tariffs in mid-2018 and China retaliated.

Nor would USMCA insure against harmful effects on farm country from future erratic Trump policies. A new NAFTA could be enacted today and tomorrow Trump could slap tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Consider that Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports for immigration-related reasons only a few months after he signed the new NAFTA and the administration declared it would lock in a new era of certainty in North American trade.

Trump also could threaten to withdraw from the USMCA if it goes into effect, like he has threatened to dump NAFTA.

Notably, even without NAFTA almost all U.S. corn would enter Mexico tariff free as would a significant share of soybeans. Mexico agreed to those terms at the World Trade Organization (WTO). So, even without NAFTA, Mexico cannot raise tariffs on U.S. commodities without doing so on exports from the rest of the world.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even if the USMCA offers no significant new markets for U.S. farmers, congressional Democrats should continue to negotiate with the administration to get NAFTA fixed.