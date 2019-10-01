I know the first school bell has rung, and probably the last thing anyone wants to think about is public education politics, but Republican educators can become super heroes for their profession. Not an end game, but a new beginning.
Through the lens of a professional educator, I’m asking Republican educators to look closely at each candidate and determine who they will support and for whom they will work.
Iowa hasn’t always been as partisan as it is now. In fact, historically, Iowans have a long history of split-ticket voting. Otherwise, no one could explain Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Tom Harkin, political polar opposites, repeatedly being elected.
But I am also the first to admit that Democrats are not pure as the driven snow, either, in regard to public education. For example, in 2007, Democrats had the government trifecta. It was an opportunity to expand public-sector bargaining. We thought the dream had finally come true, but it turned to a nightmare. A new expanded bargaining law was passed by both chambers only to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Chet Culver.
While it’s tempting to blame Culver, it was also caused by Democratic leaders of the House and Senate trying to make the sweeping changes by upstaging the governor when he was out of state.
I would, however, say Democratic legislators and governors have a record of being far more public education friend then foe. So, let’s look at the record of the Republican Party as a factual indicator of the future.
The current party platform endorses public money being used to fund private schools, and bans public-sector unions. The following is from https://www.iowagop.org/about/platform/:
“We believe money should follow the child in education – whether that child attends public, private, parochial or home school - to assist parents financially in educating their children using the option best suited to their family’s educational needs. We call on the General Assembly to provide for tuition vouchers, tax deductions, or tax credits to permit parents’ choice in educating their children - without government intervention in the school curriculum.
“We call for legislation that would eliminate all public-sector unions.”
That’s a record of being unfriendly to public schools and public-school educators. But it didn’t stop there. The record for Republican legislators is far from friendly either.
In 2017, the Republican-controlled Legislature gutted the 40-year-old collective bargaining law. Republican legislators didn’t campaign on it, but it was one of the first bills passed.
So, honestly, how will educators determine if a candidate is a true friend or a pretender who hides his/her real intent? After all, candidates will not directly tell the public their intent to destroy public schools. It is up to all voters to research. Here are three tells:
1. If a candidate’s only connection is their second cousin or sister in law is a teacher, run away. A candidate like that is filtering their information about public education through their own experience and that experience is sometimes 50 years old.
2. If a candidate refuses to acknowledge that class size matters, and school funding for the last six years hasn’t kept up with the cost of living, smile and say, "No, thank you."
3. If a candidate doesn’t make a distinction between public and private schools, he/she is probably not a public-school friend.
So, Republican educator Avengers, it’s time to save your profession. If the Republican platform and the record of Republican legislators clearly show they are anti-public education and if all of the tells indicate that’s what a candidate stands for in the future, isn’t it time to avenge your profession and vote for real pro-public education candidates no matter their party?
A Sioux City resident, Bruce Lear recently retired after 38 years of being connected to public schools. He was a teacher for 11 years and a regional director for the Iowa State Education Association for 27 years.
