As a state legislator and father of twin girls, ensuring that Iowa’s kids get a world-class education is one of my top priorities. A great education is consistently the key to a great life - which is why the Legislature is constantly looking for ways to improve the educational experience of our children.
I am proud that over the last nine years, funding for K-12 schools has grown by $864 million to an all-time high of $3.3 billion annually. We have also given schools more flexibility over their funding and allowed them to make decisions that work best for their districts. These efforts help improve learning opportunities for our students.
One of the most important bills passed into law this session was the extension of SAVE, the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund. SAVE was created in 2008 (as a successor to 1998’s SILO, or School Infrastructure Local Option) to provide schools across the state with a revenue source to ensure quality school buildings and help students enter the workforce prepared for 21st-century careers. This bill took years to put together and received bipartisan support in both chambers and was a top priority for school districts and education advocates across the state.
Infrastructure
First and foremost, the SAVE fund is important because it provides school districts with the resources to build modern facilities and technology-ready classrooms. With the workforce getting more advanced every year, ensuring Iowa students have access to classrooms and technology that will prepare them for tomorrow’s workforce is especially important.
Property tax relief
Secondly, the benefit for taxpayers in this bill is the direct and indirect property tax relief that occurs. Without SAVE, school districts would have to rely on property taxes to pay for infrastructure costs through property tax-backed bonds. SAVE resulted in a significant drop in statewide bonds, falling from over 50 in 1998 to nine shortly after SAVE was originally enacted. As SAVE reached its sunset, those bonds began increasing again.
The other property tax relief component is through a fund meant to provide direct relief to property tax payers. Statewide, relief will increase yearly from $10 million this year to $350 million by 2050. Over the lifetime of this extension, property taxpayers will see relief of nearly $6 billion.
School safety
Another important element of the bill focuses on school safety and security measures to protect students, teachers and staff. The bill contained language clarifying that SAVE funds can and should be used to secure school buildings. Such features would include safe rooms, remote entry technology and equipment, security camera systems, card access systems, and communication systems with access to fire and police emergency frequencies. The stated intent is to prioritize funding for secure entries of school buildings before other, less necessary infrastructure updates like athletic facilities.
Workforce development
Lastly, as a priority for the governor and a piece of the Future Ready Iowa initiative, some of the SAVE funds will be set aside to develop Career Academies like we have here in Sioux City. These Academies allow districts to work together to provide resources and opportunities for students to take work-based learning classes that will provide on-the-job experience in high-demand fields of work. This gives students the ability to explore career options before graduation.
It was an honor to manage this bill on the House floor and shepherd this important legislation through the process, working across the aisle and with the other chamber to ensure this bill became law. The opportunities for students it will provide over the years are immeasurable, and the relief to property tax payers in our area will make homeownership more affordable.
State Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, represents District 6 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Editor's note: Tuesday Topic is a weekly Opinion page feature. Each Tuesday in this space, local, regional and state writers will discuss issues in the news. If you have an idea for a Tuesday Topic, please contact Editorial Page Editor Michael Gors at 712-293-4223 or mike.gors@lee.net.